caption Hacked. source Steve Marcus/Reuters

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. US politicians grilled Mark Zuckerberg for five hours on Tuesday about the company’s mishandling of user data. Zuckerberg was wooden, but stuck closely to Facebook talking points.

2. Republican senator Ted Cruz asked Zuckerberg whether Oculus founder Palmer Luckey was fired from Facebook due to his political views. Zuckerberg wouldn’t give details of his departure, but said that wasn’t true.

3. Zuckerberg somewhat hinted that Facebook might offer a paid version one day. He said the firm had already considered a paid-for version, but that the ad-funded model was the ideal.

4. Facebook revealed that Cambridge Analytica may have accessed up to 1,500 users’ private messages through a third-party quiz app. The company revealed this previously unknown detail in its notifications to users.

5. Facebook shares were up more than 5% after Zuckerberg appeared before Congress. That took the stock to its highest level in a fortnight.

6. The biggest Black Lives Matter page on Facebook is fake, with some of the funds it raised funneled to an Australian bank account. The page is reportedly run by Ian Mackay, an official for the Australian National Union of Workers.

7. Hackers managed to deface the biggest video on YouTube, the music video for the song “Despacito”, and other music videos from Shakira and Taylor Swift.Music video service Vevo confirmed there had been a security breach.

8. Reddit has banned almost 1,000 accounts connected to the Russian troll farm which also spread disinformation on Facebook and Tumblr. At least seven of the accounts were well-known by Reddit users.

9. More than 80% of US teenagers prefer iPhone to Android, according to a survey by Piper Jaffray. High iPhone ownership among young people is also leading to a boom in Apple Watch interest.

10. Spotify is reportedly planning a new free version of its streaming service, according to Bloomberg. The revamped version will be easier to use on mobile, in a move designed to capture new subscribers.