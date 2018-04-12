caption An ad for Apple’s HomePod. source Apple

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled for a second day by US politicians – and he faced tougher questions than on Wednesday. Politicians focused on how Facebook collects data, with Zuckerberg often giving evasive answers.

2. During the hearing, Zuckerberg revealed that he was one of the 87 million users whose data had been scraped by Cambridge Analytica. It’s not too surprising given Zuckerberg has thousands of friends on Facebook.

3. Zuckerberg was repeatedly probed about alleged anti-conservative bias on Facebook, with one congressman bringing out a poster of YouTubers Diamond and Silk, who have claimed unfair treatment. The vloggers had been told by Facebook that their content was deemed “unsafe.”

4. Apple has reportedly slashed production orders for its HomePod smart speaker, because people aren’t buying it. According to Bloomberg, Apple began cutting orders for the HomePod in March and existing inventory is piling up.

5. Snap has confirmed that it will launch a second version of its camera-enabled Spectacles – despite the first version being a flop. FCC filings confirmed that Snap is working on Spectacles 2.0.

6. Salesforce paid $6.86 billion to buy MuleSoft in its biggest deal ever – but MuleSoft shareholders are suing to stop the deal. Some MuleSoft shareholders think the price may not reflect the true value of the company.

7. A group of Twitter shareholders is agitating for an update on how the company is fighting fake news, abuse, and to specify the regulatory risk it faces. Twitter’s board responded that the company is “taking action.”

8. Instagram will soon let you download your data, just as on Facebook. The news comes as the May 25 deadline for the European privacy regulation, the GDPR, looms.

9. A Google computer scientist demonstrated lip-reading technology that makes fake, convincing videos of celebrities saying anything he wants. Supasorn Suwajanakorn said the tech could have terrible consequences if used by the wrong people.

10. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has said racism is permitted on the platform. Huffman said racism isn’t against Reddit’s rules, and that the site relies on communities to set their own standards.