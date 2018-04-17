caption Netflix’s ‘Jessica Jones’ and ‘Daredevil.’ source Netflix

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. The US has banned American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE for seven years. The FTC said the firm was caught illegally shipping goods to Iran, violating US sanctions.

2. Facebook has explained exactly how it tracks web users – even those who aren’t sign up to its service – through like and share buttons embedded on pages. Non-Facebook users can’t opt out of that tracking.

3. An undercover author discovered that Amazon warehouse workers ‘pee into bottles’ because they are so worried about wasting time going to the toilet. A separate survey of more than 200 UK Amazon workers found three-quarters were afraid to go to the toilet.

4. YouTube staffers, speaking in aftermath of a shooting that injured 3 people and left the shooter dead, said they have faced death threats by disgruntled creators for years. In one case, YouTube’s management posted a guard outside an employee’s house after she and her family were threatened.

5. Netflix blew past its subscriber growth targets in its first-quarter earnings report Monday, and its stock rose by more than 6% in after-hours trading. The streaming giant added a total of 7.41 million subscribers in the US and internationally – its biggest total for Q1.

6. A second Facebook investor has called for Mark Zuckerberg to step down as chairman. Illinois treasurer Michael Frerichs said Zuckerberg “isn’t accountable” to the board or shareholders.

7. Bitcoin exchange Coinbase has acquired Earn.com, which lets users send and receive cryptocurrencies for completing tasks. The deal was worth a reported $100 million.

8. Dating app Bumble will no longer ask users to log in to the app using their Facebook details following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. People can instead log in with a phone number.

9. Microsoft will distribute its own version of Linux for the first time. The Linux kernel will power Azure Sphere, a system-on-a-chip for the tiny processors that power connected home devices and smart toys.

10. The US and UK warned that Russia were using routers to attack businesses and government departments, and said people needed to ensure their router software and passwords were up-to-date. Officials said Russia was carrying out man-in-the-middle attacks.

