caption YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. source Stephen Lam/Reuters

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Far more than 87 million Facebook users had their data compromised by Cambridge Analytica, according to a second whistleblower. Brittany Kaiser told politicians that the company used multiple quizzes and a ‘sex compass’ app to collect data.

2. Cambridge Analytica was planning to launch its own cryptocurrency before the Facebook data scandal. The political research firm had planned to raise as much as $30 million through an initial coin offering.

3. Facebook is pushing some European users to accept facial recognition – previously banned in the EU – but is using ‘dishonest’ and ‘manipulative’ tactics, according to experts. Many experts pointed out there was no obvious way to opt out of facial recognition.

4. Facebook must face a class-action lawsuit over its use of facial recognition in the US, and may have to pay out billions if it loses the case. Three Illinois plaintiffs argue that facial recognition violates a state law protecting people’s biometric data.

5. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has spoken out for the first time since a shooter injured 3 and killed herself close to the firm’s headquarters. In a blog post addressed to creators, Wojcicki explained recent changes that had frustrated creators were necessary to boost advertiser trust.

6. Kickstarter is reportedly in turmoil after its founder Perry Chen returned to the helm as CEO. Almost half its employees, including 7 top execs, have left, according to BuzzFeed.

7. Chinese phone maker Huawei is laying off some staff in the US after failing to crack the market. According to the New York Times, the company has also been dialling back its political lobbying efforts.

8. Amazon has quietly launched a “lite” web browser in India, promising faster browsing that uses up less data. The browser app is only 2MB and promises not to track users’ browsing habits.

9. iZettle and Wonga backer Dawn Capital has raised $235 million for its third fund to fund fintech unicorns in Europe. The venture capital firm won funding from the European Investment Fund, which insiders feared had frozen funding to the UK.

10. TaskRabbit, which matches people with odd jobs, has temporarily shut while it investigates a security breach. The company said it was working with law enforcement but hasn’t indicated what the issue is.

