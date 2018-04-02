caption Amazon’s robot is less Rosie the Robot and more Echo on wheels. source Screenshot

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Amazon is reportedly working on domestic robots that could be ready as early as 2019. The robots will be able to navigate the home autonomously, and will be a little like an Amazon Echo on wheels.

2. Google beat Q1 revenue expectations, posting $24.8 billion, up 23.5% from the same period last year. The company also posted results from its Nest smart home division for the first time, posting $112 million in revenue, with an operating loss of $284 million.

3. The EU will carry out an in-depth probe of Apple’s acquisition of music recognition service Shazam over fears it could stifle competition in streaming music. The European Commission said Apple could use Shazam’s data to persuade customers over to its own streaming service.

4. Every Nintendo Switch may be vulnerable to a new system exploit discovered by security researchers, according to Ars Technica. The apparently unpatchable flaw affects Nvidia Tegra X1-based systems.

5. A British YouTuber was fined $1,100 for filming his girlfriend’s pug giving the Nazi salute in response to phrases like “gas the Jews.” He was found guilty of hate speech.

6. A British TV presenter is suing Facebook for not cracking down on defamatory ‘scam’ ads which feature him. Moneysavingexpert’s Martin Lewis said scammers are using his name in get-rich-quick schemes advertised on the social network.

7. Goldman Sachs hired its first cryptocurrency trader to explore creating a bitcoin trading desk. Justin Schmidt will explore how Goldman could dive deeper into the nascent market for digital currencies.

8. Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in debt to fund new content, as it continues to burn cash. The new round will add to its existing $6.54 billion long-term debt pile.

9. YouTube has published figures on deleted videos for the first time, showing that it deleted 3.8 million videos in the first quarter of 2018. The bulk of videos are spotted by YouTube and its moderators before general viewers, the company said.

10. Facebook has told users in a newly published FAQ that they are not, contrary to popular belief, the product. ” Our product is social media – the ability to connect with the people that matter to you, wherever they are in the world,” the company wrote.