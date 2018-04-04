caption Mobike. source Mobike

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. A shooter opened fire at YouTube’s Californian headquarters, leaving one dead and three injured. Police identified the suspected shooter as Nasim Aghdam, who had heavily criticised the site for apparent censorship.

2. Hackers breached a YouTube employee’s account to spread misinformation and fake news about the shooting. Vadim Lavrusik had actually been at the shooting and confirmed on Twitter he was safe before hackers took over his account to pretend provocative YouTube creator “Keem” was missing.

3. Music streaming giant Spotify has gone public, closing its first day of trading at $149.01 and a valuation of $26.5 billion. Its first smooth day of trading could pave the way for more tech unicorns to pursue a direct listing rather than IPO.

4. Mark Zuckerberg should step down as chairman on Facebook, according to the man who manages $1 billion in pension fund investments into the firm. New York City comptroller Scott Stringer said Facebook should hire an independent chairman and three directors with data and ethics experience.

5. Apple has poached Google’s artificial intelligence chief to lead its own AI strategy. John Giannandrea once ran Google’s search unit, but will now help Apple catch up with its rivals.

6. Early Spotify investor Lakestar said it wouldn’t be selling its shares when the firm went public, and predicted it would become a $100 billion company. Lakestar founder Lake Hommels first invested his own money into Spotify in 2008.

7. Facebook has deleted more than 200 accounts and pages run by the Internet Research Agency (IRA), the Russian troll factory. The pages spread misinformation during the 2016 US presidential election and were mostly targeted at those who spoke Russian.

8. Instagram is the latest major service to pull app support from the Apple Watch, thanks to Apple’s requirements for a “native” app. The move makes sense, given a photo-based app like Instagram isn’t great for smaller screens.

9. Chinese on-demand firm Meituan is buying Mobike, the Chinese bike-sharing startup in a deal thought to be worth $2.7 billion. The acquisition gives Mobike a major financial backer as it expands in markets such as Europe.

10. Snap is reportedly in talks to set up an office in Saudi Arabia, and is working with a local foundation on teaching young people how to use Snapchat. Snap would be one of the only Western social media firms operating in the country rather than from Dubai.