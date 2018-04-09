caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. source Getty / Stephen Lam

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

1. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet US politicians this week to apologise for the firm’s missteps, and has hired a team of experts to coach him. The team will coach him on questions the politicians might ask, and teach him to deal with interruptions.

2. Facebook has suspended another research firm, CubeYou, from its platform, because it used quiz data to gather information on consumers then sold that information to marketers. It suggests there might be many more rogue apps which collected data.

3. Spotify may announce an in-car player powered by Alexa at a mysterious event on April 24. Reddit users have flagged ads for what looks like an in-car speaker, which appeared inside Spotify’s app.

4. Child protection groups have said the FTC should investigate YouTube for allowing under-13s onto its main site, then profiting from ads targeted to them. YouTube’s policies don’t allow under-13s to watch videos but the groups said this was poorly policed.

5. The Sri Lankan government and local civil groups said Facebook has failed to monitor anti-Muslim hate speech on its platform for years. The government blocked Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms when tensions spilled into violence last month.

6. Apple may announce a red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday, in support of HIV/AIDS initiative RED. According to Mac Rumors, there probably won’t be a red iPhone X.

7. Controversial YouTuber Logan Paul is tanking on views and new subscribers on his main channel, according to SocialBlade statistics. Paul took a hiatus from the platform in January after posting a video of a dead body in Japan’s “suicide forest.”

8. Sequioa Fund has bought a small holding in Facebook, after the company’s stock dived in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The fund said the company had committed expensive mistakes, but that it was still an attractive investment.

9. The Philippines’ regulator has ordered Uber to continue operating in the region, even though it was meant to shut down on Sunday. The pushback comes as the regulator reviews Uber’s sale to Southeast Asian competitor Grab.

10. China’s ride hailing giant, Didi Chuxing, has launched a food delivery business much like Uber Eats. Didi claims to have captured one-third of the market in its test city of Wuxi.