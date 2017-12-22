caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. source Drew Angerer/Getty

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. Eric Schmidt is stepping down as executive chairman of Alphabet, Google’s parent company. Schmidt will remain on Alphabet’s board and serve as a technical adviser to the company.

2. Facebook is scrapping its system of flagging fake news because it had “the opposite effect to what we intended.” The company found that it could actually entrench people more strongly in wrongly held beliefs.

3. Goldman Sachs is reportedly building a cryptocurrency trading desk. The bank is preparing for a June launch, Bloomberg reported.

4. Apple’s move into its new campus is creating a divide in the company between employees who are moving and those who are being left behind. “The rest of us will still be taking silver van after silver van from building to building for all of our meetings, wasting time, gas, and space,” an Apple employee said.

5. Researchers tricked Windows 10 face identification with a photo. The latest versions of Windows 10 has fixed the flaw.

6. Julie Meyer’s VC firm Ariadne Capital has gone into bankruptcy administration. Meyer said that it’s because of the actions of her former UK managing director.

7. Apple is reportedly working on new clinical-grade heart monitoring technology for the Apple Watch. The feature would play into Apple’s broader ambition to turn the Apple Watch into a clinical-grade health monitor.

8. Amazon filed a trademark for a YouTube-like competitor – even as it was feuding with Google about access to the video site. It filed a trademark for “AmazonTube” on December 5.

9. Car giant Daimler acquired a majority stake in French ride-hailing app Chauffeur Privé. Daimler owns other ride hailing apps like MyTaxi.

10. Instagram is reviewing Britain First’s social accounts. Facebook’s European policy chief Simon Milner also told British politicians on Tuesday it would review the pair’s Facebook accounts.