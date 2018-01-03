Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Wednesday morning.

1. Twitter said Trump taunting North Korea with a “nuclear button” does not violate its terms of service. The company said that his tweets were not a “specific threat” and so were allowed on the site.

2. Spotify has been hit with a $1.6 billion (£1.1 billion) copyright lawsuit. Wixen Music Publishing is reportedly suing the company for allegedly using thousands of songs with the proper license and compensation.

3. YouTube star Logan Paul apologised after filming a dead body in Japan’s “suicide forest.” “I’ve never made a mistake like this before,” Paul said in a tweet sent yesterday.

4. Apple bought a small startup which could mean that making iPhone apps will be much easier in the future. It purchased the Canadian startup Buddybuild, which made software that allowed groups of engineers to make changes on projects.

5. Vice put two executives on leave following sexual harassment reports. Vice president Andrew Creighton and Mike Germano, the CEO of Carrot, Vice’s creative agency, are both on leave.

6. The price of bitcoin spiked after reports that Peter Thiel’s fund owns “hundreds of millions of dollars” of the cryptocurrency. It’s not clear when the fund purchased the tokens, but the firm will likely see hefty profits after bitcoin’s 1,341% rise in 2017.

7. JPMorgan was so worried about its ads appearing next to sketchy YouTube videos that it developed technology to keep that from happening. The company’s proprietary algorithm plugs into YouTube’s API to select “safe” channels for it to advertise on.

8. Germany’s strict new law about social media hate speech has already claimed its first victim. Facebook, Twitter, and Google will have to delete racist and other hateful posts a lot faster in Germany after a new law came into force on January 1.

9. A new book says that Silicon Valley’s elite throw secretive, drug-fueled sex parties where young women can feel pressured to participate. The book, “Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys’ Club of Silicon Valley,” includes details of secretive sex parties in Silicon Valley.

10. The documentary about Google DeepMind’s “AlphaGo” algorithm is now available on Netflix. The documentary follows DeepMind’s AlphaGo AI in its victory over Go player Lee Sedol.