Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Intel was aware of its chip vulnerability when its CEO sold off $24 million (£17 million) in company stock. The vulnerability affects processors from Intel, AMD, and ARM and could allow malicious actors to steal passwords and other secret data.

2. Peter Thiel is reportedly in touch with the Mercer family about launching a conservative cable network. Thiel had been working on the project with Fox News founder Roger Ailes before Ailes died in May.

3. Tesla slashed in half its Model 3 production target for the first quarter. CEO Elon Musk originally said it could build 20,000 Model 3 vehicles per month by December 2017, but it fell far short of that target.

4. Google wants to sell the Zagat restaurant guides it bought for $151 million (£111 million). A small team at the company maintains Zagat.com, which features articles about restaurants in major cities.

5. China is reportedly building a $2 billion (£1.4 billion) artificial intelligence park as it looks to become a world leader in the field. The park will reportedly be able to accommodate 400 companies and they are expected to generate 50 billion yuan (£5.6 billion) each year.

6. Vox employees are going on a “Slack Strike” to push for a union. Organisers told staff to mute their notifications on work chat service Slack for an hour today.

7. Food delivery service Deliveroo is reportedly planning to launch in India. It’s looking to hire a new team and a country head in India.

8. Alcohol brand Diageo pulled ads from Snapchat because it can’t be 100% sure children weren’t seeing them. Diageo produces drinks such as Gordon’s Gin and Smirnoff.

9. Protesters projected a sign on Twitter’s headquarters after Trump’s latest tweets about nuclear war. The projection read “@jack is #complicit.”

10. Apple “re-programmed” the roof on one of its stores because it had an ice problem. The new Chicago store’s roof was a magnet for icicles and falling snow.