caption Tesla founder Elon Musk arrives for the the annual Allen and Co. media conference Sun Valley, Idaho. source Reuters/Mike Blake

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Researchers have found critical flaws in two AMD chips, which could allow attackers to get hold of sensitive information such as passwords and encryption keys. The bug is similar to the Spectre flaw which affected Intel chips recently.

2. YouTube will include information from Wikipedia next to videos that promote conspiracy theories. These “information cues” will appear beneath the video with a full link to the Wikipedia page.

3. Chipmaker Broadcom will formally give up its attempt to acquire Qualcomm, after US president Donald Trump issued an executive order to block the deal. The US had cited national security threats.

4. Google will ban all advertising related to cryptocurrencies in June this year. That means no ads around trading advice, Initial Coin Offerings, or wallets will be permitted.

5. Fast-growing British software startup Improbable is to fund a new game led by Josh Holmes, a former 343 Industries executive who oversaw the ‘Halo’ franchise. The deal sees Improbable use some of its $502 million war chest that it raised from SoftBank.

6. Fitbit has released its second smartwatch to rival the Apple Watch, with period-tracking tools and other features to appeal to women. It’s also unveiled Fitbit Ace, a basic fitness tracker designed for kids.

7. Alphabet’s self-driving car company, Waymo, showed off a fully autonomous vehicle driving around Arizona for the first time. Up until now, Waymo has had a human driver behind the wheel.

8. Facebook is bringing news to its on-demand video service, Watch, according to Axios. It is testing video partnerships with 10 different publishers.

9. A British startup cofounded by high-profile entrepreneur Brent Hoberman defended its appointment of Barbara Judge, who has been accused of making sexist and racist comments. SmartUp appointed Lady Judge as chairwoman in February.

10. Tesla founder Elon Musk is reportedly working on a ‘comedy project’ and has poached writers from satirical news site The Onion. Musk won’t oversee the editorial side of the new venture, however.