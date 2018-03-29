caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos source REUTERS/Kim White

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Facebook will close off access to third-party data brokers such as Experian, which advertisers use for highly targeted ads on its platform. The move will no doubt mean a dent in ad revenue but, Facebook said, it will also improve people’s privacy.

2.Facebook will also overhaul its privacy settings, making it easier for users to obtain copies of their data and read the company’s terms of service. The changes don’t add any new ability to delete data.

3. A Channel 4 investigation has found that not all the Facebook data wrongfully obtained by Cambridge Analytica was deleted. The news channel got hold of profiles on 136,000 people in Colorado, USA, which it said derived from the Facebook data.

4. Twitter has banned far-right activist Tommy Robinson, as part of its ongoing hate speech cull. Robinson was formerly leader of the English Defence League, which research organisation Hope Not Hate describes as a racist group.

5. US president Donald Trump is reportedly “obsessed” with Amazon, and wants to pursue an antitrust investigation or a tax crackdown to curtain the firm’s online dominance. Trump believes that Amazon is detrimental to smaller bricks-and-mortar retailers.

6. Huawei has unveiled its latest flagship phones, the P20 and P20 Pro. The P20 Pro can take photos in almost dark conditions without using flash or a tripod.

7. The Ecuadorian government has cut off internet access for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently hiding out in its London embassy, because of a tweet. Ecuador demanded he delete a tweet about the arrest of Catalan politician Carles Puigdemont.

8. Peter Thiel’s shadowy data-mining company Palantir is connected to Cambridge Analytica, with one London Palantir employee suggesting Cambridge Analytica create a quiz app to harvest data from Facebook. The connection reportedly came about after Eric Schmidt’s daughter Sophie interned with a Cambridge Analytica firm and suggested the two organisations work together.

9. Snapchat may let users connect to third-party apps through its platform, according to Mashable. The latest Snapchat beta features a new tab called “Connected Apps”, which may show which external apps a user has connected to.

10. Dating app Bumble has filed a lawsuit against Tinder-owner Match Group for $400 million, claiming the company interfered with its business operations last year. Bumble also claims Match Group used its position as a potential buyer to gather confidential information on Bumble.