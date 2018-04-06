RANKED: The 10 cheapest destinations for an all-inclusive holiday

caption Bodrum, Turkey. source TravelSupermarket

There’s nothing like having an entire week with nothing to worry about but which restaurant to eat at or pool to dip your toes in – especially when it’s already paid for.

While a weekend break is always appealing, a week at an all-inclusive resort is more affordable than ever, with package down 13% on last summer, according to comparison site TravelSupermarket.

The company looked at three months of searches for seven-night holidays departing between May 1 and September 30 in order to find the best ones.

Scroll down to see the 10 cheapest countries for a seven-day all-inclusive holiday, ranked by average price in ascending order. We’ve also included an example trip on offer, showing that prices go much lower.

10. Croatia — £636 per person.

caption Dubrovnik, Croatia. source Dreamer4787 / Shutterstock

The country with its coast on the Adriatic Sea, is the fastest-growing destination this summer, according to TravelSupermarket. Searches for seven-night holidays in the Dubrovnik area are up 405% year on year, while prices have dropped 5% on average.

You can head to the three-star Faraon in Trpanj from £293 per person from London Luton.

9. Cyprus — £596.

caption Pissouri Bay, Cyprus. source f8grapher / Shutterstock

Prices of package holidays to Cyprus, an island in the eastern Mediterranean, have dropped by an average of 12% since last year.

From London Stansted, seven nights all-inclusive resort start at around £375 per person at the three-star Hylatio Tourist Village in Pissouri.

8. Portugal — £596.

If you’re headed to Portugal, you’ll find the best all-inclusive value in the Algarve – where you can get deals starting from £273 per person from London Stansted. Or if you’re feeling more adventurous, you can head to Alvor, known to be one of the best places in Europe for skydiving.

7. Egypt — £519.

caption Hurghada, Egypt. source Sergii Tverdokhlibov / Shutterstock

If you’re a fan of hot, dry heat, you can go four-star to Hurghada, Egypt, on the Red Sea, staying at the King Tut Resort Hurghada from around £385 per person from London Gatwick.

6. Greece — £518.

caption Malia, Crete, Greece. source TravelSupermarket

Malia on the island of Crete boasts the cheapest holiday in Greece, followed closely by Corfu. In general, package holidays to Crete have dropped in price by an average 13% compared to last year.

Head to Rebecca’s Village in Sidari, Corfu from £250 per person departing from London Stansted.

5. Spain — £502.

caption Lloret de Mar, Costa Brava, Spain. source TravelSupermarket

Spain may be an obvious choice, but its prices – and stunning beaches with crystal-blue water – still make it worth a visit. Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava boasts the cheapest resorts, closely followed by: Salou, Costa Dorad; Magaluf, Majorca; Torremolino, Costa Del Sol; and Cala D’Or, Majorca.

Deals start from £216 per person.

4. Malta — £484.

source TravelSupermarket

Home to fortresses and temples, Malta – an island in the central Mediterranean – offers an alternative to your typical tropical all-inclusive.

Prices from London Luton start at £323 per person

3. Morocco — £471.

caption Agadir, Morocco. source saiko3p / Shutterstock

The best prices for an all-inclusive holiday in Morroco can be found in Agadir, a city along Morocco’s southern Atlantic coast famed for its beaches and golf courses, where the average cost has dropped 13% since last year.

Seven-night prices start from £284 per person for a four-star all-inclusive stay at Les Almohades Beach Resort Agadir departing from London Stansted.

2. Turkey — £464.

caption Marmaris, Turkey. source TravelSupermarket

The second cheapest country for an all-inclusive summer holiday in 2018, Turkey also boasts some high-end resorts.

Alanya and Antalya are your best bets for good deals, as well as Bodrum, Marmaris, and Oludeniz.

Three-star deals start from under £200 per person – and you can even stay at the five-star Katya Hotel from £248 per person.

1. Bulgaria — £459.

caption Sunny Beach, Bulgaria. source Shutterstock/Dundanim

Bulgaria is the cheapest country for an all-inclusive holiday in summer 2018.

Situated on the Black Sea coast, Sunny Beach boasts sandy dunes – and is the seventh-cheapest resort for a seven-night all-inclusive holiday from the UK. You can stay in the four-star Hotel Diamond from £229 per person, departing from London Stansted.