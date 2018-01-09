11 of 17 men charged over suspected oil theft from Shell’s Singapore refinery

Two of the 17 men who were arrested in the Shell theft case. Shin Min Daily News

A Singapore court has charged 11 men over the alleged misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore’s Pulau Bukom refinery on Tuesday (Jan 9).

The 11 men are among the 17 men arrested during raids on Sunday, after Royal Dutch Shell Plc reported the theft to police in August last year.

Of those charged on Tuesday, nine were charged for criminal breach of trust, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Muzaffar Ali Khan Muhamad Akram, Juandi Pungot, Tiah Kok Hwee and Koh Choon Wei are accused of misappropriating about 1,260 metric tons of gas oil worth $687,960, ST said.

The rest of the men were identified as Cai Zhizhong, Muhammad Ali Muhammad Nor, Mohd Ibrahim K. Abdul Majid, Abdul Latif and Richard Goh Chee Keong.

Shell had earlier said that the arrests included “a limited number of Shell employees” and that it anticipated “a short delay in the supply operations at Bukom.”

At the same time, Singapore police said they seized S$3.05 million ($2.29 million) in cash and a small, 12,000-deadweight-tonne tanker.

ST said in its report that two Vietnamese nationals are also being accused of abetment by conspiracy to commit criminal breach of trust in a related case.

They had allegedly received about 1,260 metric tons of oil which they had reason to believe was stolen, ST reported.

The oil is believed to have been transferred from Pulau Bukom to a vessel on Sunday.

A public prosecutor said there are likely to be further charges made against the men at a later date.