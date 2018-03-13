11TH ANNUAL WORLD SLEEP DAY: Advocating For Better Sleep With Amlife International

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 MARCH 2018 – Marking the 11th edition of the annual World Sleep Day on 16 March 2018, sleep health specialist, Amlife International (Amlife), together with health care practitioners and medical doctors worldwide will be commemorating the day with a series of awareness initiatives.

In Singapore, the global call to action on the importance of healthy sleep will follow this year’s theme of ‘Join the Sleep World, Preserve Your Rhythms to Enjoy Life’.

Advocating for better sleep, Mr. Lew Mun Yee, Founder & President of Amlife stresses, “Sleep is as important as the other fundamental elements such as eating, drinking and exercising, but it is often cast aside in the ‘healthy lifestyle’ equation. With Singaporeans sleeping fewer hours, we hope our awareness initiatives can help to empower the masses to cultivate good, natural sleeping habits, while promoting overall happiness and reinforcing better sleep quality for everyone.”





A study by SingHealth Polyclinics has found that 44% of Singaporeans have insufficient sleep on weekdays, with each of them having less than seven hours of sleep per day. There are close to 100 sleep disorders, with insomnia being the highest common sleep disorder in modern societies, triggered by hectic lifestyles.





Medical practitioners also recognize the importance of a well-rested sleep with the use of effective bedding technology, which can help aid restorative sleep which significantly reduces health problems triggered by poor quality sleep or sleep deprivation.

Commemorating the 11th annual World Sleep Day, Amlife has invited Professor Laura Palagini, a renowned psychiatrist and an expert in sleep from Italy to spread the message on the importance of quality sleep in Singapore. With over two decades of research experience in biological, clinical psychology and an expert in sleep disorders, she explains, “This disconnect and statistics clearly shows that there is a need to address the impact of sleep. The lack of quality sleep not only results in acute consequences like poor productivity or reduced alertness, but also chronic long-term consequences that puts individuals at risk of developing other severe health issues like heart diseases or diabetes; and trigger several mental health conditions.”

Amlife has helped more than 40,000 people conquer their sleep disorders for the past 4 years with their au-naturale approach of electric potential therapy, which aims to “create health from sleep” via no-medication, no-injection, non-invasive natural therapy. Originating from Japan as early as 1928 with 40 years of clinical studies, Amlife envisions a ‘bedding healthcare system’ which could address proper healthcare and recuperative therapy for customers when they are sleeping or resting. The functions revolve around electric potential therapy and carbon fibre thermotherapy, enhancing permeability of membrane and restores growth, and neutralizes acidic blood to mild alkaline.

Beyond raising awareness through education about the importance of sleep, Amlife is constantly innovating their sleep solutions. In addition, the brand has plans to introduce these clinical bedding systems to Singapore to improve sleep efficiency among the local community.

Amlife’s electric potential thermotherapy mattress is certified by medical certification bodies in Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan as medical device, with ISO 9001:2008 Certification International Quality Management. Most recently, Amlife was awarded the prestigious World Sleep Distinguished Award in Prague, Czech Republic — recognizing them for their continuous effort in sleep education and awareness initiatives in Southeast Asia. To date, Amlife has sold more than 30,000 of these electric potential medical devices worldwide.





