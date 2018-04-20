13 actors who have played different superhero movie characters — sometimes switching from DC to Marvel

- source
Josh Brolin is starring in his second and third superhero movie roles this spring: “Avengers: Infinity War,” where he plays the villain Thanos, and “Deadpool 2,” where he plays a mercenary named Cable.
But he’s far from the first actor to take on multiple superhero movie projects.
Actors such as Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds, and Halle Berry have played different characters in more than one superhero franchise. Sometimes they even switch teams from a movie based on a DC comic book to a Marvel movie, or vice versa.
Whether they have played only heroes or villains or both – or even just supporting characters – some actors haven’t been confined to simply one superhero franchise.
Below are 13 actors who have played different ones:
Ben Affleck
Character: Matt Murdock/Daredevil in “Daredevil” (2003)
Ben Affleck (2)
Character: Bruce Wayne/Batman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016) and “Justice League” (2018)
Halle Berry
Character: Ororo Munroe/Storm in “X-Men” (2000), “X2: X-Men United” (2003), “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006), and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014)
Halle Berry (2)
Character: Patience Philips/Catwoman in “Catwoman” (2004)
Josh Brolin
Character: Jonah Hex in “Jonah Hex” (2010)
Josh Brolin (2)
Character: Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)
Josh Brolin (3)
Character: Cable in “Deadpool 2” (2018)
Peter Dinklage
Character: Bolivar Trask in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014)
Peter Dinklage (2)
Character: Unknown in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)
(Dinklage’s character has yet to be revealed, but he is in “Infinity War,” which comes to theaters April 27)
Chris Evans
Character: Johnny Storm/Human Torch in “Fantastic Four” (2005)
Chris Evans (2)
Character: Steve Rogers/Captain America in “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011), “The Avengers” (2012), “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014), “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), and “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)
Tom Hardy
Character: Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012)
Tom Hardy (2)
Character: Eddie Brock/Venom in “Venom” (2018)
(“Venom” is due in theaters in October.)
Michael B. Jordan
Character: Johnny Storm/Human Torch in “Fantastic Four” (2015)
Michael B. Jordan (2)
Character: Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther” (2018)
Michael Keaton
Character: Bruce Wayne/Batman in “Batman” (1989) and “Batman Returns” (1992)
Michael Keaton (2)
Character: Adrian Toomes/Vulture in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)
James Marsden
Character: Scott Summers/Cyclops in “X-Men” (2000), “X2: X-Men United” (2003), and “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006)
James Marsden (2)
Character: Richard White in “Superman Returns” (2006)
Michelle Pfeiffer
Character: Selina Kyle/Catwoman in “Batman Returns” (1992)
Michelle Pfeiffer (2)
Character: Janet van Dyne in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)
(Not much has been revealed about Pfeiffer’s presence in the “Ant-Man” sequel that comes to theaters in July, other than that she is playing The Wasp’s long-lost mother).
Natalie Portman
Character: Evey in “V for Vendetta” (2006)
Natalie Portman (2)
Character: Jane Foster in “Thor” (2011) and “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)
Ryan Reynolds
Character: Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in “Green Lantern” (2011)
Ryan Reynolds (2)
Character: Wade Wilson/Deadpool in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009), “Deadpool” (2016), and “Deadpool 2” (2018)
Hugo Weaving
Character: V in “V for Vendetta” (2006)
Hugo Weaving (2)
Character: The Red Skull in “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)