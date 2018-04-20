13 actors who have played different superhero movie characters — sometimes switching from DC to Marvel

caption Josh Brolin as Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” source Marvel Studios

Josh Brolin is starring in his second and third superhero movie roles this spring: “Avengers: Infinity War,” where he plays the villain Thanos, and “Deadpool 2,” where he plays a mercenary named Cable.

But he’s far from the first actor to take on multiple superhero movie projects.

Actors such as Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds, and Halle Berry have played different characters in more than one superhero franchise. Sometimes they even switch teams from a movie based on a DC comic book to a Marvel movie, or vice versa.

Whether they have played only heroes or villains or both – or even just supporting characters – some actors haven’t been confined to simply one superhero franchise.

Below are 13 actors who have played different ones:

Ben Affleck

source 20th Century Fox

Character: Matt Murdock/Daredevil in “Daredevil” (2003)

Ben Affleck (2)

source Warner Bros.

Character: Bruce Wayne/Batman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016) and “Justice League” (2018)

Halle Berry

source 20th Century Fox

Character: Ororo Munroe/Storm in “X-Men” (2000), “X2: X-Men United” (2003), “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006), and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014)

Halle Berry (2)

source “Catwoman”

Character: Patience Philips/Catwoman in “Catwoman” (2004)

Josh Brolin

source Warner Bros.

Character: Jonah Hex in “Jonah Hex” (2010)

Josh Brolin (2)

source Marvel Studios

Character: Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

Josh Brolin (3)

source 20th Century Fox

Character: Cable in “Deadpool 2” (2018)

Peter Dinklage

source 20th Century Fox

Character: Bolivar Trask in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014)

Peter Dinklage (2)

source Justin Sullivan/Getty

Character: Unknown in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

(Dinklage’s character has yet to be revealed, but he is in “Infinity War,” which comes to theaters April 27)

Chris Evans

source 20th Century Fox

Character: Johnny Storm/Human Torch in “Fantastic Four” (2005)

Chris Evans (2)

source Paramount

Character: Steve Rogers/Captain America in “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011), “The Avengers” (2012), “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014), “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), and “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

Tom Hardy

Character: Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012)

Tom Hardy (2)

source Sony

Character: Eddie Brock/Venom in “Venom” (2018)

(“Venom” is due in theaters in October.)

Michael B. Jordan

source 20th Century Fox

Character: Johnny Storm/Human Torch in “Fantastic Four” (2015)

Michael B. Jordan (2)

source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Character: Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther” (2018)

Michael Keaton

source Warner Bros.

Character: Bruce Wayne/Batman in “Batman” (1989) and “Batman Returns” (1992)

Michael Keaton (2)

source Sony Pictures Entertainment

Character: Adrian Toomes/Vulture in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

James Marsden

source 20th Century Fox

Character: Scott Summers/Cyclops in “X-Men” (2000), “X2: X-Men United” (2003), and “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006)

James Marsden (2)

source Warner Bros.

Character: Richard White in “Superman Returns” (2006)

Michelle Pfeiffer

source Warner Bros

Character: Selina Kyle/Catwoman in “Batman Returns” (1992)

Michelle Pfeiffer (2)

source Clemens Bilan/Getty

Character: Janet van Dyne in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)

(Not much has been revealed about Pfeiffer’s presence in the “Ant-Man” sequel that comes to theaters in July, other than that she is playing The Wasp’s long-lost mother).

Natalie Portman

source Warner Bros.

Character: Evey in “V for Vendetta” (2006)

Natalie Portman (2)

source Marvel Studios

Character: Jane Foster in “Thor” (2011) and “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)

Ryan Reynolds

source Warner Bros.

Character: Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in “Green Lantern” (2011)

Ryan Reynolds (2)

source 20th Century Fox

Character: Wade Wilson/Deadpool in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009), “Deadpool” (2016), and “Deadpool 2” (2018)

Hugo Weaving

source Warner Bros.

Character: V in “V for Vendetta” (2006)

Hugo Weaving (2)

source Marvel Studios

Character: The Red Skull in “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)