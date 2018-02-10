22 of the most incredible photos from the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

- source
The 2018 Winter Olympics has now officially begun, after the opening ceremony concluded in Pyeongchang in South Korea on Friday.
The ceremony itself involved an elaborate fireworks display that lit up the night sky, a dance routine emphasizing the Olympic theme of peace, and the Parade of Nations showcasing all participants.
Lookalikes of US President Donald Trump and North Korea supreme leader Kim Jong Un threatened to steal the spotlight, but the impersonators were booted out of the stadium by security.
Keep scrolling to re-live the opening ceremony with 22 of the most incredible photographs from the event here.
An elaborate fireworks display got the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony going.
At one point it looked like sinister red flames had surrounded the stadium in Pyeongchang, which is more or less frozen solid this time of year.
A part of the initial pageantry involved martial arts. One performer, pictured here, looked like he was pulling off moves that could have been at home in “The Matrix.”
Dancers performed choreographed routines and were joined by animals and plants, wild boar, flowers and butterflies — all living in harmony, a nod to a core Olympic value of peace.
It did not take long for the 2012 K-pop classic ‘Gangnam Style’ by global sensation PSY to play.
A close-up of some of the dancers shows how intricate the routines truly were.
The phoenix, a mythical animal that can live for up to 1,000 years old, took centre stage. Phoenixes fly between heaven and earth and are only said to appear during times of peace.
Here’s another arresting shot of the dancers.
Who brings flamethrowers to an Olympic party? These guys.
Parts of the flame sequence look genuinely terrifying.
South Korea, a nation known for its digital expertise, lit up the stadium floor like a river.
Here’s what the view from the crowd looked like during the Parade of Nations, when athletes and officials from each participating country in the games marches through the stadium.
Once the dancing was over, the athletes were thrust into the spotlight for the Parade of Nations. Here, the Nigerian team announced its arrival.
Topless Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua knew how to make an entrance in the bitter cold.
The North Korea and South Korea Olympic teams put geopolitics to one side as the embattled nations marched under the Korean Unification flag.
The Jamaican team, which sent athletes to compete in bobsled, has captured attention as the world looks for a “Cool Runnings” sequel.
“Cool Runnings” is a cult comedy film from 1993, loosely based on the true story of the Jamaica national bobsled team’s debut at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Canada.
Bermuda flag bearer Tucker Murphy joined the rest of his nation’s team in wearing Bermuda shorts. In Pyeongchang. In the freezing cold.
Lookalikes of North Korea supreme leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump gatecrashed the ceremony, and were swiftly booted out of the stadium.
But back in the Olympic Stadium it was business as usual as two torch bearers ascend a staircase made to look like a ski slope, ready to light the Olympic cauldron.
The view from the Olympic cauldron is not for the faint of heart.
Here’s the cauldron in all its glory.
Let the games begin!
