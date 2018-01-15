Ram has finally revealed its new 1500 pickup — now the 2018 truck wars can begin

caption Look out, Silverado and F-150! source Ram

Ram debuted its new full-size pickup in Detroit.

The new truck contains several innovations, including a large infotainment screen and a new hybrid drivetrain offering.

It’s set to do battle this year with the Ford F-150 and the Chevy Silverado.

DETROIT – At the 2018 Detroit auto show on Monday, Ram pulled the cover off its new 1500 full-size pickups.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ newest vehicle competes with the refreshed Ford F-150 and the all-new Chevy Silverado.

“The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 delivers a no-compromise approach to the full-size truck segment with strength, durability, technology and efficiency,” Ram chief Mike Manley said in a statement.

He added that the new pickup delivers “leading-edge innovation with 225 pounds of weight reduction, 12,750 pounds of towing capability, a stunning Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen display and active systems that improve fuel efficiency.”

caption That’s a big touchscreen! source Ram

The available big touchscreen is particularly notable, bringing Ram’s pickup into the same league as the Tesla Model S and Model X and the Volvo Senus systems, all of which have large infotainment screens.

Ram also innovated with the drivetrain on the 1500. A new “eTorque system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 and V-8 configurations,” the company said. The eTorque technology adds hybrid elements to both the 3.6-liter V6 and the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, providing a boost in both torque and fuel-economy. (You can get a V8 without it, however.)

caption The 1500 Rebel also debuted. source Ram

The new 1500 – which is available at six different price levels, depending on trim – was joined in Detroit by the 2019 Rebel, Ram’s high-performance version of the pickup, intended to take on Ford’s F-150 Raptor.

caption The new 1500 being unveiled. source Ram

Design is actually more aggressive than the old pickup, which was known for its bold looks. The front fascia is now dominated by a powerful grille, and overall, although the 1500 has shed weight, it’s gained size.

Pricing for the new pickup wasn’t announced, but the outgoing generation started at about $27,000. The truck goes on sale later this year.