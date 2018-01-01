4 young men were stabbed to death in London during New Year celebrations

caption Police have launched four separate murder investigations. source Reuters/Stefan Wermuth

Police have launched separate murder investigations after four young men were stabbed to death in different parts of London.

A fifth man is in critical condition in hospital.

The victims are aged between 17 and 21 years old.

The incidents occured on New Years Eve and New Years Day.

LONDON – Detectives are investing separate stabbing incidents in London as four young men were killed during New Year celebrations.

None of the stabbings were linked, according to an official police report. The incidents occured in north, east, and south London.

Three of the men were stabbed to death on New Year’s Eve, a fourth died on New Year’s Day, while a fifth – also stabbed on New Year’s Day – remains in critical condition in hospital. The victims were aged between 17 and 21.

Commander Neil Jerome, of the Met’s Territorial Policing Command, spoke of “small groups” who engaged in “disorder and violence and whose actions have had utterly tragic consequences.”

Jerome added: “It is heart-breaking that, at a time when so many of us are contemplating what lies ahead in 2018, four families are dealing with the grief of losing a loved one to senseless violence and the callous use of knives as lethal weapons.”

Five arrests have been made over one of the stabbings, in Enfield in North London.

No other arrests have been made.