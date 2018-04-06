41-year-old arrested for making fake bomb threat on Scoot flight

File photo: A Scoot plane at the Singapore Airshow in 2016. The Straits Times

Singapore police have arrested a 41-year-old man for making a false bomb threat on board Scoot flight TR634.

The flight, which was turned back to Singapore on Thursday (Apr 5) afternoon after departing for Hat Yai, Thailand, was declared safe by authorities that same evening.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post on Thursday that a Scoot pilot had declared a bomb threat.

Two Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG jets were scrambled “within minutes” to escort the commercial flight back to Changi Airport.

The police and Scoot both confirmed that three passengers were offloaded upon arrival.

According to the police, the passenger who made the threat was arrested.

“The Police have checked the plane and the baggages of the passenger that made the bomb threat and his two travelling companions and found no threat,” it added.

All crew and passengers of the flight were safe and the flight resumed at 6.30pm on the same day.