The 6 biggest questions we have after the ‘Westworld’ season 2 premiere

Warning: Spoilers for “Westworld” season two episode one, “Journey into Night.”

The season two premiere of “Westworld” set up lots of action for the next nine episodes, and left many things up in the air.

Like season one, we can’t trust the show’s narrative structure, given that we see so much through the perspective of hosts like Bernard, whose memory is a bit dodgy.

While we did get some vague answers to some of our questions from season one, including where the Delos Destination parks are located, we still have plenty of questions that will no doubt inspire many fan theories.

We collected our biggest questions after the season premiere:

When is everything happening?

We learned from season one of “Westworld” that we can’t fully trust when things are happening. The show takes advantage of the host’s scattered memories by showing us scenes that might not be happening in the same time (or decade), and the season premiere left some storylines a mystery, especially Bernard’s, which could also be Arnold’s.

What is Delos doing with guest data and DNA?

In the season premiere, Bernard discovers that Charlotte, the executive director of the Delos board, has been monitoring guest’s experiences in the park and is logging their DNA. This must be a major plot point in season two. Delos could be monitoring the behavior of real people and using their DNA to help create hosts, or using the DNA for some other purpose.

What’s up with the drone hosts?

They're creepy.

Bernard, who is in a high-level position at Delos Destinations, didn’t even know (or better yet, remember) that the drone hosts exist. They’re unfinished-looking, white-muscled robots that perform various tasks in the facility, won’t bother you if you don’t bother them, and can read DNA.

In the episode, Charlotte says the drone host has read Bernard’s DNA. Does that mean Bernard is a different type of host? Does it give us a hint as to what Charlotte and Delos are up to with the DNA of the park’s guests?

The hosts appear to be acting on their own free will, or at least according to a new narrative set up by Ford. Does this expand to the other parks beyond Westworld?

Ford is dead so it would make sense if the hosts, including Bernard, are relieved of the narratives he created for them. But Ford seems to have had a grand plan given his conversation with William in the season premiere, so we can’t be too sure his work is done for good.

How many guests and Delos Destinations employees have died?

The season premiere shows the devastating aftermath of the events that took place in the season one finale. The section of Westworld where the dinner took place is full of dead bodies, and so is the behind-the-scenes facility. And even more people die in the premiere. So how many people died, exactly? How many are guests, and how many are Delos employees? It looks like it’s really high, and will only get bigger the longer everyone is stuck in the parks with the uninhibited, violent hosts like Dolores.

Where is the island that Delos has authority over?

In the first portion of the episode, we see Head of Operations Karl Strand talking to a Chinese soldier. He tells the soldier that Delos has authority over “this entire island.” This confirms that Westworld, along with the other parks, is located on one island, and that it’s probably somewhere near China.