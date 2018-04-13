7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption “Doctor Strange” is one of the most critically acclaimed movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and you can watch it on Netflix right now. source Marvel

Netflix has a lot of movies in its catalog and that can sometimes make it hard to find which ones are worth watching.

To make that easier, every week we comb through Netflix’s selection to find you a handful of movies that are great choices for your weekend.

We select a few that have come onto the service recently and mix in a couple of favorites from the catalog you might have missed.

From MCU critical darling “Doctor Strange” to the vulgar but sweet comedy “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” these are awesome movies on Netflix that you can watch over the weekend.

Here are 7 movies on Netflix you should definitely check out:

“Friday Night Lights” (2004)

Netflix description: The drama chronicles the efforts of Gary Gaines, the coach of a football team in small-town Texas, to propel his squad to the state championships.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85%

This realistic portrait of a football team in Texas broke sports movie conventions. It wasn’t feel good and its new take on the genre inspired the iconic television series, “Friday Night Lights.”

“Doctor Strange” (2016)

Netflix description: After a neurosurgeon loses the use of his hands he meets a mystical mentor who helps him harness magic to become the most powerful sorcerer on Earth.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86%

Exciting visuals, compelling source material, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance help “Doctor Strange” stand out among superhero origin stories and other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Events in this movie pave the way for “Infinity War,” so now is a great time to watch it.

“Lincoln” (2012)

Netflix description: Director Steven Spielberg takes on the towering legacy of Abraham Lincoln, focusing on his stewardship of the Union during the Civil War years.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 80%

“Lincoln” tells a little-known piece of history. Instead of following the formula for the average biography film, the movie focuses on Lincoln’s final months in office. Daniel Day Lewis’ immersive performance brings the script to life.

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall” (2008)

Netflix description: After his TV star girlfriend, Sarah, breaks his heart, Peter can’t move on because she’s vacationing at the same resort in Hawaii.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76%

One of the best comedies in decades, “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” is both vulgar and sweet, and is a unique spin on the romantic comedy. It’s filled with sex jokes and witty one-liners but at its heart its very human romance that truthfully captures what it’s like to get over a break-up of a long-term relationship.

“While You Were Sleeping” (1995)

Netflix description: Sandra Bullock plays a transit worker who rescues a handsome commuter, then pretends to be the comatose man’s fiancee while falling for his brother.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79%

This romantic comedy has a dark twist, and uses all the tropes you’d find in other rom-coms so expertly you’ll barely even notice them. Even though the premise is a bit dramatic, the movie, especially its star Sandra Bullock, never takes it too seriously.

“Definitely, Maybe” (2008)

Netflix description: Interested in knowing how her divorcing parents met, young Maya listens as her dad, Will, recounts his romantic past with three different women.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 71%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 72%

Before Ryan Reynolds was an action star married to Blake Lively, he was the go-to romantic comedy guy. This lovely movie, which also stars a young Abigail Breslin, tells the story behind her dad’s romantic history, and she won’t go to bed until he answers her pressing questions questions.

“Eyes Wide Shut” (1999)

Netflix description: An argument about fidelity sends a married physician reeling into the night, where he finds himself in a surreal succession of sexual encounters.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 74%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 73%

Legendary director Stanley Kubrick died six days after showing the final cut of “Eyes Wide Shut” to Warner Bros. It is a lot more than it looks like. It’s not a sex movie. It’s a haunting thriller that will stick with you.