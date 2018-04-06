7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption You absolutely need to watch “Paddington.” source The Weinstein Company

Netflix has too much content. It’s a great thing, but it also leads to hours spent trying to figure out what to watch, instead of actually watching something.

We’re about to make your streaming a little easier. We combed through Netflix’s current inventory and collected some relatively recent movie adds that might spark your interest.

From a blockbuster like “Rogue One” to the ray of British sunshine that is “Paddington,” these are some great movies on Netflix that you can watch over the weekend.

Here’s 7 movies you should watch on Netflix this weekend:

“Wind River” (2017)

source The Weinstein Company

Netflix description: “A tracker with the US Fish and Wildlife service assists a rookie FBI agent who’s investigating a teen girl’s murder on a remote Wyoming reservation.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90%

Remember Hawkeye? No? He’s the lost Avenger, who didn’t even make the poster for “Infinity War.” While “Wind River” is not in the MCU, it does star Hawkeye himself, Jeremy Renner, who proves in this riveting mystery that he is one of the greatest actors right now. It’s violent, but powerfully so, all while being an excellent example of character-driven story.

“Paddington” (2015)

source StudioCanal

Netflix description: “He’s a bear without a home. They’re a family without a bear. It seems like a perfect match, till an evil schemer enters.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 98%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 80%

Paddington bear wears an old red hat, a blue coat, carries a battered briefcase, and loves marmalade. It is an absolutely delightful, short movie that you won’t regret watching, no matter how old you are. It’s like a Wes Anderson movie, minus Bill Murray. You will honestly probably want to “Paddington” again right after it’s over, it’s that good. As an added bonus to the cuteness and exquisite set design, it features Nicole Kidman as the villain, an evil taxidermist.

“Adventureland” (2009)

source Miramax

Netflix description: “Summer turns bummer for a seriously uptight Gen-Xer. but a crappy job may just be the thing to loosen him up.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 61%

Set in the 80s, years before “Stranger Things” made the era really popular, “Adventureland” is a sweet coming-of-age story about a recent college graduate who has to work at a local theme park to make money after his dad loses his job and can’t pay for his grad school in New York. All the characters, played by some of the best comedic actors before they were super famous (Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Martin Starr), make the story more authentic. It also has great dramatic performances from Ryan Reynolds and Kristin Stewart.

“Little Women” (1994)

source Columbia Pictures Corporation

Netflix description: “Four sisters and their mother battle life’s vicissitudes in Civil War-era America after their father leaves to join the conflict.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84%

This lovely movie based on Louisa May Alcott’s novel stars some of today’s most iconic actors including Winona Ryder (who got a best actress Oscar nom for her role), Susan Sarandon, Christian Bale, Gabriel Byrne, Claire Danes, and Kirsten Dunst. This female-directed portrait of an American family will make you laugh, cry, and miss the 90s.

“Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

source Captain America Civil War

Netflix description: “It’s Avengers vs. Avengers when Captain America fights to keep his superhero friends independent, while his pal Iron Man supports government control.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89%

Most of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe bring laughs, action, and a little bit of drama, but never make much of a statement. But “Civil War” was the first movie in the MCU to bring something incredibly real to the table with its political feud between Cap and Tony Stark. It asks bigger questions than any other MCU movie before it, which certainly paved the way for “Black Panther” and, hopefully, “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Cruel Intentions” (1999)

Netflix description: “Quenching a thirst for dangerous games, a promiscuous teen challenges her stepbrother to deflower their headmaster’s daughter before summer ends.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 48%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81%

Dumb but fun, “Cruel Intentions” is a necessary nostalgia watch, filled with young Reese Witherspoon and 90s hits like “Bittersweet Symphony.” Its dated references will make you laugh, including one line suggesting that email is only for creeps. How far we’ve come since 1999.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016)

source Disney/Lucasfilm

Netflix description: “The Empire has launched the most destructive weapon ever made. The galaxy’s only hope: a criminal and her misfit allies.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87%

“Rogue One” has a depressing ending, but it’s a thrilling adventure that proved how many stories can be told in the “Star Wars” universe. By telling a story with zero Skywalkers, Jedi, or Solos in the mix, it showed how scary the Empire is by highlighting its ominous affect on people in the galaxy who are not related to Darth Vader. Seeing how much damage the Empire has done makes watching the original movies even better.