9 quotes from Queen Elizabeth II on love, family, and the monarchy

At 92 years old, Queen Elizabeth II, has outlasted many world leaders.
She has reigned for more than 65 years and is the longest-serving British monarch ever, breaking the record set by Queen Victoria, her great-great-grandmother, in 2015.
To celebrate her milestone birthday, we gathered nine of her most memorable quotes of advice and wisdom.
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- source
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider