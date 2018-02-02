A Penang instant coffee manufacturer says it’s ‘shocked’ after 5 who drank its coffee were hospitalised

A viral video shows two security guards reacting in a strange manner after allegedly drinking a Penang durian white coffee product. Facebook screengrabs

A manufacturer of instant coffee mix in Penang has spoken up after a video showing two men seemingly in a semi-conscious state went viral on social media this week.

In the video, two security guards from Nepal were sen to be reacting in a strange manner, allegedly after drinking the Mycafe Penang Durian White Coffee product.

A witness to the incident reportedly told The Star that one of the men had complained feeling dizzy and drunk, while the other became “hysterical” and fainted after drinking the coffee.

According to New Straits Times (NST), state Health Department director Dr Wan Mansor Hamzah said that a total of five men who drank the coffee were sent to the hospital, but three of them have since been discharged.

The two security guards remain at Penang Hospital.

On Thursday (Feb 1) night, the administrator for the Mycafe Penang Durian White Coffee Facebook page posted two statements in English and Chinese.

Referring to the incident, the company said in its Chinese statement that it was “shocked”. It added that it was not shirking responsibility by keeping silent, but had been assisting with official investigations.

“We have 15 years’ of experience in the coffee business, and have always been strict about our products’ quality, prioritising consumption safety for the sake of consumers,” the statement read.

The statement also said that its products have met national health and food safety requirements and have earned various safety certifications.

Pledging to cooperate with authorities, the company added that it would “take full responsibility for our products”.

Samples of the coffee mixture have since been sent for analysis, and the results are expected to be released “soon”, Health Minister Dr S. Subramaniam said.

In the meantime, several stores in Malaysia have reportedly removed the product from shelves.

According to Coffee Tree Singapore’s Facebook page, the product is also stocked at myCK stores in Singapore.

Business Insider has reached out to Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore for comment.