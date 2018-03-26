A world of entertainment, this April on ITV Choice

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach – 26 March 2018 – ITV Choice kicks off April with an extraordinary new game show, Change Your Tune. Hosted by Baz Ashmawy, this unique singing competition challenges five truly terrible singers to ‘change their tune’. In front of a live studio audience, contestants start the show by displaying just how bad they really are, before undergoing weeks of professional training. Our singers then return to the stage to give their once-in-a-lifetime performance as they go head to head to try and secure an amazing cash prize and win the show. Will our five terrible singers unearth their inner falsetto or master the perfect vibrato? Find out in Change Your Tune!

Contestant performs live on Change Your Tune





If you love The Chase, you’ll love Britain’s Brightest Family! New to the April line up, Britain’s Brightest Family is a brand new quiz show where 16 brilliantly bright families take part in a knock out tournament as they attempt to win the holiday of a lifetime and the title of Britain’s Brightest Family. But there’s a twist. It’s not just what you know that’s important, but also what you think your family know, as players must nominate a team mate to answer the questions. How well do our families know each other? In this series, we’ll find out! The show is hosted by The Chase’s quiz battle axe The Governess, aka Anne Hegerty.

A brand new series of the award-winning Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns. The series launches with a high octane opening show where Kylie Minogue performs her latest single, as well as some of her biggest hits. Expect high energy entertainment from start to finish as Saturday night’s most feel good series returns packed full of popular features, showbiz guests, exclusive performances and outrageous live stunts.







Change Your Tune

Sundays from 15th April

IND: 16:30 MALTA/THAI: 18:00

KSA/TWN: 19:00

Britain’s Brightest Family

Mondays from 16th April

IND: 18:30 MALTA/THAI: 20:00

KSA/TWN: 21:00

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Saturdays from 14th April

IND: 16:30 MALTA/THAI: 18:00

KSA/TWN: 19:00