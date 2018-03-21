The actors who have appeared in the most Wes Anderson films — from Bill Murray to Owen Wilson

source 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight, Touchstone Pictures

You don’t have to be a film critic to recognize one essential part of Wes Anderson’s highly stylized way of filmmaking: He consistently dips into a recurring pool of actors.

In “The Grand Budapest Hotel” alone, a dozen cast members had been in at least one of Anderson’s other films.

And the upcoming “Isle of Dogs” is no different. But in addition to classic players like Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, and Edward Norton, the Texan auteur’s newest stop-motion movie also features some new collaborators, including Greta Gerwig, Bryan Cranston, and Courtney B. Vance.

Anderson’s troupe is growing, but which actors have been featured most?

Here are the 15 actors who have been in the most Anderson films, ranked by how many they have appeared in:

Anjelica Huston – 3

source Touchstone Pictures

Huston hasn’t been in an Anderson film since 2007’s “The Darjeeling Limited” and she’s sorely missed. Her hushed tone and dry delivery are a perfect vehicle for Anderson’s unique dialogue.

Featured in: “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” “The Darjeeling Limited”

Best role: There’s not much competition here. Huston is just sheer perfection as Etheline Tenenbaum in “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

Tilda Swinton – 3

source Focus Features

Swinton has been in Anderson’s latest three films and hopefully will continue.

Featured in: “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Isle of Dogs”

Best role: What role isn’t Swinton’s best? Really there’s no wrong choice here.

Edward Norton – 3

source Focus Features

Like Swinton, Norton joined Anderson’s troupe back in 2012 for “Moonrise Kingdom” and has played a key part ever since. And thank goodness for that.

Featured in: “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Isle of Dogs”

Best role: Norton is beyond charming as Inspector Henckels in “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” but it seems like he’s just made to be Scout Master Ward in “Moonrise Kingdom.”

Luke Wilson – 3

source Touchstone Pictures

Luke Wilson was a key player in Anderson’s first three films, but he hasn’t been a part of his cinematic universe since. A cameo would be more than welcome in any upcoming Anderson project.

Featured in: “Bottle Rocket,” “Rushmore,” “The Royal Tenenbaums”

Best role: We might still be recovering from his powerful performance as Richie in “The Royal Tenenbaums.” Bring the tissues.

Andrew Wilson – 3

source Columbia Pictures

With his brothers Owen and Luke, Andrew appeared in Anderson’s first three films but followed Luke’s path after “The Royal Tenenbaums” and hasn’t returned to Anderson’s lineup.

Featured in: “Bottle Rocket,” “Rushmore,” “The Royal Tenenbaums”

Best role: His Texan drawl is perfect for his performance as Future Man in “Bottle Rocket.”

Willem Dafoe – 3

source Getty Images | Andrew H. Walker/ 20th Century Fox

Dafoe should be in more films, period. It’s only right he’s now paired up with one of the greatest directors.

Featured in: “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best role: Who knew Dafoe’s calling was as a rat? In “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” he’s delightfully psychotic and frightening.

Jeff Goldblum – 3

source Martin Scali/Courtesy Fox Searchlight Pictures

Goldblum isn’t in every Wes Anderson movie, but it certainly feels like he should be. His unmatchable quirkiness and wit are a perfect match with the tone of Anderson’s films.

Featured in: “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Isle of Dogs”

Best role: The ill-fated Deputy Kovacs in “The Grand Budapest Hotel” is an absolute gem.

Seymour Cassel – 3

source Touchstone Pictures

From one pioneering indie writer/director to another. Cassel rose to prominence in John Cassavetes’ films, of which he was featured in six of. Here’s hoping he returns to work with Anderson on future projects.

Featuredin: “Rushmore,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou”

Best role: He’s dear old dad in “Rushmore,” a fake doctor in “The Royal Tenenbaums,” and a diver who was eaten by a shark in “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.” Take your pick. They’re all great.

Harvey Keitel – 3

source Focus Features

Keitel belongs to not only Anderson’s troupe of frequent players, but also to Quentin Tarantino’s, Martin Scorsese’s, and Ridley Scott’s.

Featured in: “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Isle of Dogs”

Best role: It’s incredible to see Keitel as a “commander” in a boy scout troop in “Moonrise Kingdom.”

Adrien Brody – 3

source Fox Searchlight

The Oscar winner has only had a few chances to shine in Anderson’s repertoire, but this pairing seems like a perfect fit so hopefully there are more roles to come for Brody.

Featured in: “The Darjeeling Limited,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best role: Brody is excellent as the slicked-back, seedy and greedy son Dmitri Desgoffe und Taxis in “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

Bob Balaban – 3

source Focus Features

In an interview with The AV Club after “Moonrise Kingdom,” Balaban had nothing but kind words for Anderson and the way he films, so it’s no surprise he’s remained a part of each cast since.

Featured in: “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Isle of Dogs”

Best role: Being a narrator is tough, but Balaban makes it look like a breeze in “Moonrise Kingdom.”

Kumar Pallana – 4

source Touchstone Pictures

Pallana was in Anderson’s first three films, and he also made it into “The Darjeeling Limited” as the “old man.” Pallana passed away in 2013.

Featured in: “Bottle Rocket,” “Rushmore,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “The Darjeeling Limited”

Best role: Pagoda! (“The Royal Tenenbaums”)

Jason Schwartzman – 5

source Buena Vista Pictures

Yet another career owed to Anderson. Schwartzman was 17 when he starred as the eccentric Max Fischer in “Rushmore.” He’s the quintessential Anderson player: he more than easily plays the disenchanted youth and his fast, monotone delivery pairs perfectly with Anderson’s dialogue.

Featured in: “Rushmore,” “The Darjeeling Limited,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Bestrole: As the aforementioned quintessential disenchanted youth, Schwartzman shined in “Rushmore” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” so it’s a tie between the two.

Owen Wilson – 7

source Fox Searchlight Pictures

Wilson and Anderson launched each other’s careers. Anderson’s first feature film “Bottle Rocket,” which Martin Scorsese named one of the best films of the 1990s, is Wilson’s first credited acting role.

Wilson has worked the most collaboratively with Anderson, as he has not only acted in six of his films but also co-wrote the auteur’s first three films: “Bottle Rocket,” “Rushmore,” and “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

Featured in: “Bottle Rocket,” “Rushmore” (he has an uncredited role as Ms. Cross’ deceased husband), “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” “The Darjeeling Limited,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best role: Though “Bottle Rocket” was his breakthrough and he’s anything but “not a genius” in “The Royal Tenenbaums, Wilson’s role in “The Darjeeling Limited” is unlike most of his other credits. He gets a lot more screen time and deserves it.

Bill Murray – 8

source “Rushmore”

Any time there’s a new Anderson movie announced, it’s a pretty safe bet to assume Murray will be attached to the project.

Murray’s role in “Rushmore,” Anderson’s second feature film, revitalized his career. He has starred in every Anderson film since.

Featured in: “Rushmore,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” “The Darjeeling Limited,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Isle of Dogs”

Best role: Sure, he played the titular role in “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” but Murray’s first performance as Herman Blume in “Rushmore” just can’t be beaten.