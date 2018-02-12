4 years ago the 2 breakout stars of US figure skating were eating In-N-Out together wishing they had made it to Sochi

source Jamie Squire/Getty

Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu of the U.S. became breakout figure skating stars at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on Monday.

Rippon revealed in an interview that in 2014, neither skater made the Sochi Olympics, so they got In-N-Out together and ate at Nagasu’s house in misery.

They now room together at the Olympic Village and have a shot at earning medals.

The two figure skaters had big nights while skating in the team event. Nagasu became the first American woman and third woman overall to land a triple axel in the Olympics and then had an ecstatic celebration. Rippon dazzled on the ice and then won fans over with his bubbly, witty personality.

While neither took first place in their respective events, both became stars for their achievements. It’s a long way from where they were four years ago.

After skating, Rippon told NBC’s Mike Tirico that in 2014, neither he nor Nagasu made the Sochi Olympics. After failing to make the team, he said the two went to In-N-Out together and ate at Nagasu’s house on the roof, miserable.

“We were eating In-N-Out because we were so upset we weren’t at the Olympic games,” Rippon said. “Tonight – the Olympics are truly magical because we came out here tonight … we gave each other a hug and said, ‘Mirai, we’re here! We did it!'”

Rippon revealed that the two skaters are also roommates at the Olympic Village in Pyeongchang.

Not only did both skaters make it, they have a shot to earn bronze in the team event. That may be worth a celebratory trip to In-N-Out.