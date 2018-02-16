Adam Rippon gave an honest quote about not being the best figure skater — and then briefly moved into first place in his event

source Ronald Martinez/Getty

Adam Rippon acknowledged in an interview that he’s not the best figure skater, but said he’s “the most fun.”

Rippon then momentarily took first in the men’s individual short program hours later.

Rippon was immediately passed for first in the event, but his technically sound, energetic program impressed judges.

Adam Rippon has become a star the Winter Olympics just as much for his bubbly personality as his figure skating.

The 28-year-old U.S. skater has won over audiences with his charisma and sense of humor, which even he knows is his strong suit.

In an interview with NBC on Friday in Pyeongchang, shortly before competing in the men’s individual short program, Rippon gave an honest interview in which he said he knows he’s not the best skater at the games, but that he’s the most fun.

“Coming here, my most important event was that team event. To skate so well, I knew my job was to go and help Team USA get a medal,” Rippon said. “Now, I’m heading in the individual event, I know I’m not a medal favorite. And you know what, I know I might not be the best, but I’m the most fun. So I think that tonight, I’m really gonna enjoy myself, I’m gonna do my best to skate my heart out.”

It was an honest answer, with Rippon’s typical humor, that won over even more fans.

And then Rippon took the ice – and placed first, at least momentarily. Rippon scored an 87 to vault into the lead, but was passed immediately after by Russia’s Dmitri Aliev, who scored a 98.

Rippon never stood much of a chance in the event because he doesn’t have any quads in his routine. Judges award points for risk and difficulty, and Rippon’s program doesn’t have the most difficult trick in the sport. Still, as NBC’s Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinsky said on the broadcast, Rippon “wills” himself into competition with near-perfect execution for what he does. He’s technically sound and energetic.

Ultimately, Rippon seems unlikely to medal, something he knows. But for somebody who doesn’t consider himself the best, he momentarily topped the event and impressed judges even without the best jump.