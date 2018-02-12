Adam Rippon had a funny answer about the Olympic experience after a ‘spellbinding’ performance that had the figure skating world buzzing

source Maddie Meyer/Getty

U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon made his 2018 Winter Olympics debut on Monday and did not disappoint.

Rippon placed third in the men’s individual for the team event and left fans buzzing with a “spellbinding” performance, as Johnny Weir said.

Rippon then had a funny response about the Olympic experience, saying it’s “pretty awesome,” and he’d recommend it to others.

Adam Rippon made his 2018 Winter Olympics debut in Pyeongchang on Monday and did not disappoint.

The 28-year-old star figure skater took part in the men’s individual in the team figure skating event, finally taking the ice to show off the considerable hype following him into the games.

Rippon dazzled on the ice, earning a 172.98, which initially moved him into second place before he fell into third.

NBC analyst and former Olympian Johnny Weir described the performance as “spellbinding” and “magnificent.” Fellow NBC analyst and former figure skater Tara Lipinsky said she had chills.

After his program, speaking to NBC, Rippon, who came out as gay in 2015, showed why he’s become one of the biggest stars of the games. Not only does he excel on the ice, his personality is outsized, witty and startlingly normal, too.

Asked about how the Olympic experience has compared to what he imagined, Rippon had a funny response.

“Andrea, it’s, like, pretty awesome,” Rippon said. “I highly recommend it. If you ever have the option, come to the Olympics, it’s, like, a fun time.

“Today was just so special, so fun.”

Here’s Rippons’ response:

Weir and Lipinsky were not the only ones impressed with Rippon’s performance, which earned the U.S. eight points in the team event, keeping them in the hunt for a medal.

Adam Rippon, hands clasped over face for good reason. That was breath-taking #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/nvz6nvnzIB — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) February 12, 2018

Rippon will be in the medal hunt these games, but regardless of performance, he seems poised to stand out and become a star.