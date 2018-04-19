Adyen 2017 Revenue Crosses US$1 Billion Mark; Increase Of Over US$400m From 2016

Leading payments platform bolsters customer wins with eBay, Theory, Tinder, Valve, ofo, Lorna Jane, Groupe L’OCCITANE and ASICS

SINGAPORE & HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – April 19, 2018 – Adyen, the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, today announced that it generated US$1.14 billion in annual revenue for 2017, an increase of over US$400 million from 2016[1]. Additionally, the payments services provider disclosed that it processed US$122[2] billion in volume for merchants in 2017[3], a 61 percent year-over-year increase in processed volume from 2016 to 2017.

“Merchants around the world turn to Adyen for a simpler, more powerful payments platform,” said Pieter van der Does, co-founder and CEO of Adyen. “We are highly focused on transforming the online and in-store payment experience. Our robust growth points to the strength of our unified commerce solution.”

Recently, Adyen expanded its unified commerce offering to Canada, attaining full coverage in North America and Europe. Merchants who work with Adyen can now use one platform across all channels (in-store, mobile, ecommerce), covering most of the world’s currencies across four continents. The company’s large global footprint in the payment sector allows companies to process all major card brands, along with local payment methods, around the world.

Also, in Q1 of this year, Adyen launched its point-of-sale solution in Singapore, expanded into New Zealand and further built out its full stack payments platform. Committed to empowering merchants with complete control of their payment process, Adyen rolled out its direct acquiring solution in Singapore last year, providing opportunities for companies to optimize revenue and create a better customer experience.

Adyen continues to add fast growing and innovative companies to its merchant base, with recent additions including eBay, Zest Group, ofo, Theory, Valve, Tinder, Lorna Jane, Groupe L’OCCITANE and ASICS on top of existing leading global brands, including Microsoft, Samsung, Uber, Facebook, Spotify, LinkedIn, Twitter, Netflix, Sephora and Tory Burch.





