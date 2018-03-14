Adyen announces launch of unified commerce solution in Singapore

New Service Offering Includes POS Systems Providing Richer Data Insights Essential to Consistent Customer Experience and Future Customer Journeys

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 March, 2018 – Adyen, the payments platform of choice for the world’s leading companies, today announced the launch of their unified commerce solution in Singapore. An expansion of its current payment processing offerings, the unified commerce solution will manage all customer communications, allowing retailers to create one consistent experience across channels and devices — from customer interface, right through to backend technology. The launch of unified commerce in Singapore marks a significant milestone for Adyen, extending its unified commerce footprint to 27 countries and more than 4,000 cities, with Zest Group in Singapore and global customers like ASICS and Dunkin Donuts all using Adyen to manage in-store transactions.









“We are thrilled to launch our unified commerce solution in Singapore amidst exciting developments in the nation’s retail landscape. From the cashless revolution to the entrance of large ecommerce brands, businesses are realising that they need to place customer convenience at the forefront of their operations to remain competitive. By connecting online and offline sales in one system, we are excited to offer seamless customer journeys like endless aisle or click-and-collect in Singapore,” said Warren HAYASHI, President, Adyen, Asia-Pacific.

With Adyen’s unified commerce solution, businesses also enjoy centralised reporting across stores, markets, and channels. This provides them with a single view of their customer across all sales platforms, allowing for personalised service and enhanced customer loyalty.

“As pioneers in the fast-casual food space, we are committed to staying innovative with food trends and cutting-edge customer experiences. Through our partnership with Adyen, we are delighted to offer more convenient, frictionless transactions in stores and online. This means shorter wait time for our customers and more personalised service when we recognise them wherever they choose to purchase. Adyen’s streamlined reporting and in-depth knowledge of local payment preferences will also prove invaluable as we scale our business in new markets,” said Dilip Krishnan, Head of E-commerce and Innovation at Zest Group, owner of Artisan Boulangerie Co. and Alt. Pizza in Singapore. Adyen’s unified commerce solution integrates with Revel Systems to support Zest Group’s in-store transactions.

Since expanding their Singapore office in 2016, Adyen has made significant traction in the market with customers like Grab, RedMart, ofo, Althea, and most recently, Zest Group.

Adyen also offers unified commerce in North America, Europe and Australia. For more information, please refer to www.adyen.com .

About Adyen

Adyen is the payments platform of choice for the world’s leading companies. The only provider of a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers’ globally preferred payment methods, Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store. With offices all around the world, Adyen serves more than 4,500 businesses, including 8 of the 10 largest U.S. Internet companies. Customers include Facebook, Uber, Netflix, Spotify, and L’Oreal.