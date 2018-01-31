AirAsia and Firefly’s female Muslim attendants must now wear headscarfs upon arrival in Aceh

Muslim female flight attendants who are arriving in the ultra-conservative Indonesian province of Aceh must now don a headscarf, wire agency AFP has reported.
Under religious law, all Muslim women in Aceh must wear the headscarf.
Mawardy Ali, the head of Aceh Besar district, was quoted by AFP as saying that airlines should respect Aceh’s implementation of Sharia law.
“We are disseminating this regulation to the airlines through the end of this week. Later, we’ll talk about punishment if we find there have been violations,” he was quoted as saying.
He also said that repeat offenders will be arrested by Sharia police.
Currently, airlines which fly to Aceh include Indonesia’s Garuda, Citilink, Lion Air and Batik Air, as well as Malaysia’s AirAsia and Firefly.
Located on the island of Sumatra, Aceh is the only province that enforces Islamic law.
Authorities there have been criticised by rights groups on numerous occasions for punishing transgender and homosexual people with public shaming or flogging practices.
