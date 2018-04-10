AirAsia is allowing Malaysians to change their flights for polling day – here’s how you can get your ticket changed for free

AirAsia offers flight change fee waivers for Malaysian customers whose travel dates fall on the 14th general election polling day. Reuters

Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia is offering to waive flight change fees for bookings where the travel date falls on the polling day (May 9) of the 14th general election.

The offer will apply to Malaysian citizens only and changes must be done within 10 days from the announcement of the polling day by the Election Commission of Malaysia, says the airline.

May 9 was officially announced as the polling date on Tuesday (Apr 10).

AirAsia customers are offered two options as part of the waiver, of which they can choose one.

Under the “Move Flight” option, customers can postpone their travel by up to 30 days from the original travel date, by making one date change, without having to pay an extra fee.

This option is subject to the availability of seats and differences in fare or tax.

Otherwise, customers can choose “Credit Account” which retains the fare value in their AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia, and must be redeemed within 90 calendar days from the date of credit issue.

Customers are required to fill in an online form should they choose either option.

“Guests travelling during the polling period are advised to arrive at the airport earlier to avoid congestion, and to use our web check-in and mobile check-in services for maximum convenience,” AirAsia said.

AirAsia isn’t the only airline in recent times to offer waivers to alleviate the headaches of Malaysian voters.

In March, Hong Kong’s flagship airline Cathay Pacific offered free ticket changes for Malaysians returning home to vote, reported South China Morning Post.

However, the airline’s move in a sensitive time in Malaysian politics led to Cathay receiving criticism from the deputy minister for home affairs and internal security as well as Malaysian media.

The airline was accused of being politically motivated and leveraging on the country’s regime change to profit its business plans.

Cathay has denied the claims, saying it was simply a response to customers’ concerns.