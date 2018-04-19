AirAsia offers Malaysians more domestic flights, extends fixed fare period to cope with GE14 demand surge

AirAsia announced it would increase the number of its domestic flights and extend its fixed fare period. Reuters

Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia will be adding more flights to accommodate the anticipated surge in demand by voters travelling during the polling period.

In a statement on Thursday (Apr 19), AirAsia said it would be increasing capacity on selected domestic flight routes.

The company will also be extending its original May 8 to May 10 fixed fare travel period to include May 7.

The fixed fares were previously announced in a tweet by AirAsia CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes last Thursday (Apr 12).

Fares to sarawak on the 8th and 9th wil be RM 120 to sabah 199. To west malaysia RM 99. — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) April 12, 2018

During this period, 120 additional flights will be in operation, including 20 on the 377-seat Airbus A330 aircraft.

“One-way fares during this period remain fixed at RM99 ($25.46) for routes within Peninsular Malaysia, RM129 for routes between Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak and RM199 for routes between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah,” said AirAsia.

These fares apply only to new bookings and are subject to availability, the company added.

Another Malaysian airline Malindo Air also announced on Tuesday (Apr 17) that it would be increasing the frequency of its local flights.

In a previous announcement on Apr 10, Malindo Air offered to waive rerouting fees for Malaysian voters travelling for the May 9 general election.

Read also: Employers and strangers are paying for working Malaysians to vote in the General Election