Airbnb for billionaires: Where the world’s richest people stay when they travel

You probably won't find these vacation rentals on Airbnb.

Airbnb has changed the way many people travel, including billionaires.

Renting private villas has become increasingly popular among the world’s richest people, according to Nota Bene Global.

Airbnb-style luxury villa rentals cost between $87,000 and $174,000 per week.

Just ask Anthony Lassman, cofounder of London-based, luxury travel- and lifestyle-management company Nota Bene Global. Lassman and his wife Elaine have been offering tailor-made, travel-planning services to the ultra-high net worth crowd since launching Nota Bene in 2005.

“Ten to $20 million is the starting wealth [of our clients],” Lassman told Business Insider. “Some of them I know are worth between $1.5 to $8 billion,” he said.

For billionaires, the relative cost of a trip to Bali is like buying a candy bar. But that doesn’t mean they’re flippant about how they spend their money.

Lassman says his clients “will pay it if they believe it’s something very, very, extraordinary.”

That’s why more than ever, Lassman is putting his millionaire and billionaire clientele into private rented villas – a type of Airbnb for billionaires – noting that the privacy and true relaxation is worth the extremely high prices.

Luxury vacation rentals in destinations like Greece and Italy typically cost between $87,155 to $174,349 per week.

For Lassman, whose company previews all the villas before offering them as an option to his clients, it’s all about the quality. “Nobody wants their money to be taken for granted. Nobody wants to feel you’re just billing them for huge sums of money without being able to justify it.”

Ahead, a look at a few truly stunning, remote villas that you won’t find on Airbnb – and that only the super rich can afford to rent out.

Italian Lakes Villa: around $105,847 per week.

The Italian Lakes Villa is located in Tremezzo, Italy near Lake Como.

Its dining room offers stunning views.

A pool in the back yard is surrounded by mountains and the lake.

Mykonos Villa: around $174,349 per week.

This villa is on the Greek island of Mykonos

Lassman noted the popularity of Greek villa rentals.

“The finest villas, and [most] interest in villa rentals at the moment [are] the Greek Islands. [We rent] the top houses on the Greek islands. [We have] the very best on Mykonos,” said Lassman.

Lassman also noted the growing popularity of Mykonos: “Although, Mykonos is becoming a little too trendy and exploited.” He’s been suggesting his clients visit an entirely private island, or the island of Antiparos.

Mykonos Villa

They also book at the Porto Cheli Villa, located in the Peloponnese for around $105,831 per week.

The Ithaca Villa, located in the Ionian Sea near Greece is around $122,010 per week.

Tuscan Villa: around $87,155 per week.

The backyard of the villa is almost as stunning as the front.