Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – March 16, 2018 – Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, today announced the commencement of operations for its first data center in Indonesia. The data center is the first global public cloud platform in the country that will now provide a local choice for Indonesian businesses, particularly SMEs and startups, by offering a powerful, reliable and cost-effective cloud product and services. Alibaba Cloud’s data center will also help Indonesian customers with low latency or data residency requirements to store and process data within the country.





From left: Raymond Ma, head of ASEAN & ANZ, Alibaba Cloud; Indonesia’s Communications and Information Minister – Rudiantara; Alex Li, General Manager of Asia Pacific, Alibaba Cloud and Leon Chen, Country Manager of Indonesia, Alibaba Cloud





The data center will offer a comprehensive suite of cloud products and services ranging from elastic computing, database service, networking, security and middleware to analytics and big data. This full range of Alibaba Cloud’s solutions will satisfy the surging needs of local enterprises across a range of industries including e-commerce, media, Fintech, gaming, logistics, transportation and manufacturing. In particular, the big data service “MaxCompute”, a big data platform that allows users to store and process massive amounts of structural data to levels as high as terabyte or even petabyte, will bring sophisticated data intelligence services such as data processing, analytics and machine learning to Indonesian businesses, empowering data-driven innovation and business transformation.

“As the only global cloud services provider originating from Asia, we are uniquely positioned with cultural and contextual advantages to provide innovative data intelligence solutions and computing capabilities to customers across this region,” said Alex Li, General Manager of Asia Pacific, Alibaba Cloud.

The launch of the data center is part of Alibaba Cloud’s ongoing commitment to support the Indonesian government’s initiative to create 1,000 startups by 2020. For SMEs and startups, access to scalable and affordable cloud services are essential to accelerate their growth. By migrating IT infrastructure to Alibaba Cloud, these growing firms can leverage the available powerful cloud services to scale rapidly, accelerate innovation and reduce cost. They can expand their geographic reach through Alibaba Cloud’s established global network to support international operations and better compete in global trade.

In order to incubate a local internet-related ecosystem, Alibaba Cloud also announced that it will bring the Alibaba Cloud Certified Professional (“ACP”) program to Indonesia. Within a year, the program aims to train 300 and certify 100 cloud-savvy professionals in Indonesia, providing both entrepreneurs and local talent with knowledge regarding the best-in-class technology in cloud computing, big data and security.

“Alibaba Cloud has always been at the forefront of driving the future of data intelligence, and we are dedicated to making our technology as inclusive as possible within the markets we operate. By providing a full range of cutting edge cloud solutions and combining this with our expertise, we can assist Indonesian SMEs, government, and enterprises to integrate advanced cloud technology into their daily operations to drive innovation and thrive in the digital age,” said Raymond Ma, Head of Alibaba Cloud ASEAN & ANZ.

Alibaba Cloud already has a proven track record of helping Indonesian internet companies to innovate their business on cloud, including Tokopedia, GTech Digital Asia, Dwidaya Tour, and Yogrt.

Tokopedia, one of the largest online marketplaces in Indonesia, currently runs over 20 core applications and various kinds of managed services on Alibaba Cloud. The company is also leveraging Alibaba Cloud’s AI solutions to gain insights from its huge data sets and to improve its customer experience.

Another successful example is GTech Digital Asia. The company is using Alibaba Cloud’s solutions ranging from elastic computing services to relational database to support its omni-channel e-commerce platform. The newly launched data center will further help GTech Digital Asia to meet the data residency requirement.

The Indonesia data center adds to Alibaba Cloud’s data centers in 17 regions worldwide. Alibaba Cloud has a dedicated team of solutions architects and professional consultants in Indonesia to provide services from cloud consulting to after-sales support.

