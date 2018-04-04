Alibaba is getting whacked as fears of a trade war heat up

- source
- Markets Insider
- Stocks of US-listed Chinese companies slumped on Wednesday, with Alibaba down more than 4% in pre-trading.
- Other Chinese stocks also suffered. JD.com, another Chinese retailer listed in the US, was down more than 3%. Chinese internet company NetEase is down 2.8%, while online retailer Baozun was down more than 5%.
- China’s government plans to slap a 25% tariff on automobiles, soybeans and chemicals, according to reports by Bloomberg, heightening fears of a trade war. The retaliatory response would be the equivalent of $50 billion worth of tariffs on more than 100 different American products.
- China’s response comes less than 24 hours after the US announced an initial list of the products that will be subject to roughly $50 billion in new tariffs. The list would impose tariffs on raw materials, construction machinery, agricultural equipment, electronics, medical devices, and consumer goods in China.
- You can watch Alibaba’s stock price in real time here.