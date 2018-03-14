How to get ripped like Alicia Vikander did to play Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider’ — which she put on 12 pounds of muscle for

- source
With “Tomb Raider” opening in theaters on Friday, Warner Bros. is rebooting the famed video game character that Angelina Jolie first brought to the screen in the early 2000s.
This time the studio is stepping back to present the origin story of Lara Croft, a young woman from a privileged family trying to figure out what to do with her life and eventually finding her calling as a thrill-seeking archaeologist.
Oscar winner Alicia Vikander takes on the role and, like Jolie, didn’t go cheap on the physical preparation.
The 5′ 5″, 117-pound actress began working out with celebrity trainer Magnus Lygdback three months before shooting began and added 12 pounds of muscle to sustain the action-packed shoot (Lara Croft goes through a lot in this movie).
We dove into Lygdback’s Instagram and found a series of “Tomb Raider” training videos he posted.
Here are some of the workouts he put Vikander through to get her ripped for the role:
Back workouts
Standing Row – 20 reps / 4 sets
Kettlebell Swings – 20 reps / 4 sets
Straight Arm Lifts – 20 reps / 4 sets
Legs
Goblet Squats – 20 reps / 4 sets
Lunges – 20 reps / 4 sets
Skate Jumps – 20 reps / 4 sets
Abs
Magnus’ No-Name Ab exercise (Push-up position, rotate out and kick, raise arm) – 1 minute
Windshield Wiper – 30 seconds to 1 minute
Switch Blade – 30 seconds to 1 minute
Arms
Arm Combos – 15 reps / 4 sets
Bicep Curls – 15 reps / 4 sets
Tight Push-Ups – 20 reps / 4 sets
Chest
Push-Up Rotations – Max Out / 4 sets
Yoga Worm – Max Out / 4 sets
Explosive Side Push-Up – Max Out / 4 sets
Entire Body
Bear Crawls – 60 seconds / Max Out
Here it is everyone. The final Tomb Raider Challenge! —– I want to see everyone’s bearcrawls, tag me! This is a great way to workout the whole body. Can you do as well as @reeba04 did last week? —– Hope you all enjoyed our six weeks of #TombRaiderTraining. There is still more of this journey with Alicia Vikander I’ll be sharing with you this week. Stay tuned! —– @tombraidermovie @tombraider @wbpicturesuk @warnerbros #tombraider #aliciavikander #bearcrawls #fullbodytraining #magnusmethod