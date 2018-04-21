This luxurious hotel room is also a crazy paradise for gamers — take a look inside

Panama City has a lot to offer tourists. Gorgeous beaches, historic sites, and a lively downtown area are just a few of the many attractions that bring millions of tourists from all over the world to the Central American city every year.
But if you’re not into any of that outdoorsy stuff, you might enjoy a stay in this crazy hotel room, designed to be a gamer’s paradise, at the Panama City Hilton Hotel. The room was created by the Latin American division of PC company Alienware – a subsidiary of Dell – and showcased in a video this week touting the room in all its glory.
The room is decked out with Alienware gaming tech, and it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen:
A high-end Alienware PC and VR-gaming setup dominates the room, all centered around a racing-style gamer chair, pointed at a massive 65-inch TV. It reportedly costs $349 a night.
- source
- Youtube / Alienware Latinoamérica
The room also features the usual hotel stuff: Two queen beds, cable access, full bathroom, and so on.
Source: Xataka
A close up of the battle station shows an Alienware Aurora desktop, a high-end gaming PC that starts at $899.99, and a color-changing backlit gaming keyboard, complimented with two Xbox controllers and an Oculus Rift VR headset.
- source
- Youtube / Alienware Latinoamérica
The equipment in this photo is worth at least $1,500, by even the most modest of estimates.
If you happen to bring a guest with you and want to play a few rounds of “Fortnite: Battle Royale,” they can use the Alienware gaming laptop conveniently right behind the main chair.
- source
- Youtube / Alienware Latinoamérica
And between gaming sessions, you can rest your head on a plush, Alienware-branded pillow.
- source
- Youtube / Alienware Latinoamérica
In fact, Alienware has taken the details in this room very seriously, bringing their eerie branding into the bathroom…
- source
- Youtube / Alienware Latinoamérica
…and even onto the tissue boxes.
- source
- Youtube / Alienware Latinoamérica
Naturally, the room also features dark drapes to block the normally coveted beachfront view, and customizable colored lighting, which the guest can change to their liking.
- source
- Youtube / Alienware Latinoamérica
The room became available to rent just yesterday, at about $359 a night, according to local Panamanian news site Xataka.
- source
- Youtube / Alienware Latinoamérica
Xataka tweeted exclusive photos of the room yesterday:
La famosa habitación de Christian Grey es un juego de niños a lado de esto. Conozcan la ‘Alienware Room’, una verdadera habitación del placer equipada con todo lo necesario para satisfacer al más exigente de los gamers.
Más fotos en ???????? https://t.co/ZmBDCBEl7v ???? pic.twitter.com/LAPXfeE5vY
— xataka (@xataka) April 18, 2018
You can also see the full video from Alienware here: