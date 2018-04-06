All 53 movie and TV sequels or reboots coming out in 2018

By
Carrie Wittmer, Business Insider US
-
Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in

caption
Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is perhaps the most exciting thing 2018 has to offer.
source
Lucasfilm

So many movies are reboots or sequels. And these days, that bleeds into the television world, too.

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to “Star Wars” to “Ocean’s 8,” a reboot or a sequel is coming to theaters pretty much every weekend for the rest of 2018.

There are some highly anticipated movies like “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” coming. But for every exciting one, there’s another a spin-off of Michael Bay’s “Transformers” series.

In TV, there are a handful of reboots and revivals, starting with ABC’s “Roseanne,” which premiered to huge ratings and a lot of controversy. Starz is expected to premiere its “John Wick” spin-off show “The Continental” by the end of the year. And we can expect “Heathers” from the Paramount Network to premiere soon.

Here are all the movie and TV reboots and sequels you can see (or avoid) in 2018:

MOVIES”Insidious: The Last Key” — Released January 5

source
Blumhouse

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure” — Released January 26

source
20th Century Fox

“The Cloverfield Paradox” — released February 4

source
Netflix

“Fifty Shades Freed” — Released February 10

source
Universal

“Black Panther” — Released February 16

source
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

“Death Wish” — Released March 2

caption
‘Death Wish’ is a remake of the 1974 film of the same name.
source
Sony

“Tomb Raider” — Released March 16

source
Warner Bros.

“Pacific Rim: Uprising” — Released March 23

source
Universal

“God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness” — Released March 31

source
Pure Flix

“Super Troopers 2” — April 20

source
Fox Searchlight

“Avengers: Infinity War” — April 27

source
Marvel

“Deadpool 2” —May 18

source
20th Century Fox

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” — May 25

source
Lucasfilm

“Overboard” — May 18

source
MGM

“Ocean’s 8” — June 8

source
Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.

“The Incredibles 2” — June 15

source
Disney/Pixar

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” — June 22

source
Universal Pictures

“The Hustle” — June 29

Sicario: Day of the Soldado — June 29

source
Columbia Pictures

“The First Purge” — July 4

source
Universal

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” — July 6

source
Marvel Studios

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — July 13

source
Sony Pictures Animation

“Mama Mia! Here We Go Again” — July 20

caption
Here we go again indeed.
source
Universal

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” — July 27

source
Paramount

“Christopher Robin” — August 3

source
Disney

“The Equalizer 2” — August 3

source
Sony Pictures

“The Nun” — September 8

source
Warner Bros

“The Predator” — September 14

source
20th Century Fox via YouTube

“Johnny English 3” — September 20

“Venom” — October 5

source
Sony Pictures Entertainment

“A Star is Born” — October 5

caption
This is the third remake of the 1937 film of the same name, and it’s directed by Bradley Cooper starring Lady Gaga.
source
Warner Bros

“Halloween” — October 19

source
Blumhouse

“Mowgli” — October 19

caption
Andy Serkis is directing the movie.
source
Alexander Koerner/Getty

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” — November 2

source
Disney

“The Grinch” — November 9

source
Universal

“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” — November 9

caption
Claire Foy from ‘The Crown’ will play Lisbeth Salander.
source
Columbia Pictures

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” — November 16

caption
People are looking forward to Jude Law as Young Dumbledore, but Johnny Depp as Grindelwald? Not so much.
source
Warner Bros

“Robin Hood” — November 21

source
Summit Entertainment

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 — November 21

source
Disney

“Creed II” — November 23

caption
The first ‘Creed’ film was directed by Ryan Coogler, who directed ‘Black Panther.’
source
Warner Bros

“Aquaman” — December 21

source
Warner Bros.

“Bumblebee” — December 21

caption
The “Transformers” spin-off stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. It is the first film in the franchise without Michael Bay directing.
source
IMDB

“Mary Poppin Returns” — December 25

source
Disney

TELEVISION”Grown-ish” — Premiered January 3 on Freeform

source
Freeform

“Black Lightning” — Premiered January 16 on The CW

source
The CW

“Queer Eye ” — Released February 7 on Netflix

source
Netflix

“Station 19” — Premiered March 22 on ABC

source
ABC

“Roseanne” — Premiered March 27 on ABC

source
ABC

“Lost in Space” — Arrives on Netflix April 13

source
Netflix

“Little Women” — Premieres May 13 on PBS

source
PBS

“The Continental” — TBD on Starz

caption
“The Continental” will be about the hotel featured in the “John Wick” movies.
source
Lionsgate

“Heathers” — Premiere TBD on Paramount Network

caption
“Heathers” was set to premiere at the beginning of the year, but it was delayed after the Parkland shooting.
source
Paramount Network

“Murphy Brown” — TBD on CBS

source
YouTube/murphybrownfan