An airliner flew 8 hours over the Pacific Ocean with a passenger who was on the wrong plane — and Chrissy Teigen live-tweeted the whole incident

caption Chrissy Teigen. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

An All Nippon Airways Boeing 777-300ER was forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday after a passenger was found to have boarded the wrong flight.

Passengers ultimately spent eight hours on a flight that ended where it began.

How a passenger managed to board the incorrect flight is under investigation.

An All Nippon Airways jet was forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday evening after the cabin crew discovered that a passenger was on the wrong flight.

“As part of the airline’s security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked,” ANA said in a statement.

According to an ABC report, the passenger with the wrong boarding pass was traveling with his brother. Both brothers were traveling to Japan, but one had a ticket with ANA and one had a ticket with United Airlines. Somehow the brothers were both allowed to board the ANA flight.

It is unclear how the passenger managed to board the incorrect flight. The airline on Wednesday said it was investigating the situation.

ANA also apologized to passengers, saying it had failed to provide “exemplary customer service.”

At the time of the diversion, ANA Flight 175 was flying over the Pacific Ocean, already four hours into an 11-hour flight to Tokyo Narita Airport.

Passengers ultimately spent eight hours aboard the Boeing 777-300ER jet before returning to LAX at 7:33 p.m. local time.

Among those on the plane was the model Chrissy Teigen, who live-tweeted the diversion.

Here is the airline’s full statement: