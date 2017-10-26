Alphabet is gaining ground ahead of earnings

- source
- Markets Insider
- Shares of Alphabet are ticking higher, up 0.53% at $996.68, ahead of the company’s third-quarter results which are due out after the closing bell. Wall Street analysts are looking for Alphabet to report earnings of $8.34 a share on revenue of $21.95 billion, according to Bloomberg data. Ahead of the results, 34 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg have “buy” ratings while six have “holds” and just one says to “sell.” The stock hit at an all-time high of $1016.31 last week. Shares of Alphabet are up more than 25% this year.