Amazon is ticking higher ahead of earnings

Amazon is set to report its third-quarter earnings results after the bell on Thursday, and Wall Street is fairly bullish ahead of the report.Shares are little changed, up 0.07% at $973.63 a piece, ahead of the announcement. Wall Street is expecting adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share on revenue of $42.194 billion. Bloomberg data shows. A vast majority, 87%, of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg rate the company as a “buy” compared to just one “sell.”Goldman Sachs analyst Heath Terry said he will be primarily be watching the performance of Amazon’s Web Services business. He expects 41% year-over-year growth in the business.Amazon is up 29.24% this year.