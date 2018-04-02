Amazon officials are reportedly visiting New York City in April — here’s what the city proposed for HQ2

Leanna Garfield, Business Insider US
A rendering of the Hudson Yards neighborhood, under construction in Midtown West, one of New York City's proposed sites for Amazon's HQ2.

Related Companies

New York is known for being a crowded city.

Yet the metropolis has still managed to offer up to 62.5 million square feet of vacant space where Amazon could choose to build its second headquarters, dubbed HQ2.

New York City is one of 20 finalist cities and regions that could get Amazon’s $5 billion campus. The company has said that it will select the winner in early 2018, and expects to bring 50,000 jobs to whatever city is picked.

Amazon’s HQ2 search committee will visit NYC to look at potential sites some time in April, Bisnow New York reports. (It’s unclear exactly when the visit will take place.) The company has already traveled to Washington, DC, Chicago, and Denver, to speak with local officials about their proposals.

NYC faces a lot of competition, but it has a better shot than some other finalists.

Check out its proposal below.

New York City is proposing four sites across three boroughs for Amazon’s HQ2: Midtown West and the Financial District in Manhattan, the Brooklyn Tech Triangle, and Long Island City in Queens. Collectively, the proposed areas span 62.5 million square feet.

Source: The New York City Economic Development Corporation

In Midtown West, the city says there is over 26 million square feet of space — in a range of building types from office towers to “historic gems.”

Towers at Hudson Yards, Manhattan.
One of America’s largest real estate developments in history, Hudson Yards, is under construction in this neighborhood.

There is over 13 million square feet of space available in Long Island City …

… and 8.5 million square feet of potential space in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan.

Finally, there is over 15 million square feet available for HQ2 in the Brooklyn Tech Triangle.

The Brooklyn Tech Triangle includes Dumbo, the Brooklyn Navy Yards, and Downtown Brooklyn.

Though the bid doesn’t include specific design plans for any of the proposed sites, it does tout NYC’s many advantages, including a large and diverse population, and access to multiple airports and mass transit (despite recent subway problems).

People move beneath an American flag hanging inside the Oculus transportation station at the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan on the 16th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York, U.S., September 11, 2017
Unlike several other cities, NYC is not offering any special tax incentives, beyond those already available to companies.

In the bid, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, expressing enthusiasm for the possibility of HQ2 coming to the city. But on bid day at a Brooklyn town hall meeting, de Blasio said Amazon is “very destructive” to local communities and businesses.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Amazon already has a large footprint in the city. In September, the company signed leases for seven floors of a Manhattan West Tower and a 855,000-square-foot distribution center in Staten Island.

A rendering of 5 Manhattan West, an office building where Amazon will have offices in New York City.
The city’s proposal has some critics. Eight local community organizations have signed an open letter to Bezos, demanding that the company invest in its chosen city’s workers, transportation infrastructure, and housing.

The financial-services division of Moody’s Analytics recently examined Amazon’s HQ2 stipulations against 65 cities with at least one million residents. The New York-New Jersey metro area ranked as #6.

An Amazon warehouse in Robbinsville, New Jersey.
Amazon plans to make its decision in 2018.

Construction of Amazon’s campus in Seattle, Washington.
