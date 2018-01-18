Amazon just revealed the top 20 contenders for its new headquarters — here’s the complete list

By
Mary Hanbury, Business Insider US
-
Dallas, Texas is one of the contenders.

  • Amazon has narrowed its search for the site of its next headquarters, dubbed HQ2, to 20 cities.
  • The list of candidates include Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Columbus, Ohio.
  • The company said it will make a final decision this year.

Amazon has waded through 238 proposals from cities across the US eager to become the home of its new headquarters, HQ2.

Today, the company announced that it has reduced the list to 20 finalists, which included Atlanta, Dallas, Washington D.C., and New York City.

In the next few months, Amazon will be working with these locations to investigate the proposals in more detail before making a decision.

The new headquarters is expected to create thousands of jobs in the area. Amazon said it plans to invest over $5 billion and accommodate as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.

“Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” Holly Sullivan, Amazon Public Policy said in a statement to the press. “Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

Atlanta, Georgia

Austin, Texas

Boston, Massachusetts

Chicago, Illinois

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Indianapolis, Indiana

Los Angeles, California

Miami, Florida

Montgomery County, Maryland

Rockville, Maryland
Nashville, Tennessee

Newark, New Jersey

New York City, New York

Northern Virginia, Virginia

Arlington, Virginia
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The skyline of Pittsburgh from Schenley Park
Raleigh, North Carolina

Toronto, Ontario

Washington D.C.

