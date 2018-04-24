Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map

caption Amazon now lets shoppers track their delivery drivers on a map. source Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Amazon Map Tracking allows shoppers to track the location of delivery drivers in real time, Amazon told Business Insider.

The tool tells shoppers how many stops drivers have remaining on their routes before their package is delivered.

Amazon quietly rolled out map tracking in November. It’s now available for all packages delivered by Amazon in the US.

Many shoppers love the new tool, though some have called it “creepy.”

Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of their delivery drivers on a map.

The new feature, called Amazon Map Tracking, provides live updates on drivers’ delivery routes, including how many stops are left before their package arrives, Amazon told Business Insider.

Amazon launched the Map Tracking feature in November, and it’s now available for all packages delivered by Amazon in the US, the company said.

“The Amazon Map Tracking feature is another delivery innovation we are working on to improve convenience for our customers and provide them greater visibility into their deliveries,” Amazon spokeswoman Alana Broadbent said.

Hey @amazon thanks for the same day delivery for insanely inexpensive cost! Plus the feature where it shows where the Amazon delivery person is on a map and how many parcels they’re delivering before yours is a godsend and so nice to have in the Bay Area! You rock! ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/j5nUxk3QuV — J. Austyn Belanger (@JRyanNYC) February 25, 2018

Amazon sends a notification to customers when they can see their delivery drivers on the tracking map. Customers can also access the feature by visiting the “track package” feature on Amazon’s website or app.

The driver’s location will become available to customers when fewer than 10 stops remain on the courier’s route to deliver their package.

In posts on social media, many shoppers said they love the new tool.

“It’s like waiting for an Uber/Lyft to arrive,” one person wrote on Twitter. “We’re living in the future and it’s so amazing.”

“THIS IS AWESOME!” another person wrote. “Great job!!!! First world high-class service.”

Others were less enthusiastic, calling it “scary” and “creepy, but convenient.” One person said he was going “insane” watching a delivery driver circle his house for 30 minutes. Another person said she now stalks her Amazon delivery driver like a “crazy ex-girlfriend.”

Amazon also recently started requiring delivery drivers to snap photos of packages upon delivery, and on Tuesday, the company announced it would start allowing couriers to deliver packages directly to shoppers’ cars.

Here’s how shoppers are reacting to the map tracking service on social media:

YALL!! I just tracked an amazon package and it gave me real-time updates!! Still says “out for delivery” but now also has this map and says how many stops away it is! #AmazonPrime pic.twitter.com/7FcCD0xoj4 — Karla (@karlarxm) April 13, 2018

Amazon now shows you a map of where your delivery driver is #legitness pic.twitter.com/sBPEuTR47E — steph ♡ (@seosteph) April 14, 2018

If you proactively want to go insane, I recommend monitoring the progress of your Amazon delivery using the “Track Package” map function. This guy’s been going around in circles around my house for about 30 minutes. He got this close at one point. I mean, come on! pic.twitter.com/252LA3xjCb — Chris Blohm (@chrisblohm) March 20, 2018

.@Amazon just notified me how many stops away my package was from delivery with an up to date map of where the driver was. That's just a bit too big brothery for me. — faltion (@faltion_) April 23, 2018

Ordered some items for same-day delivery from @Amazon, just got a notification “Your package is 3 stops away!” with an attached map of the driver, which is awesome, scary, and “well then” all at the same time. — Patrick Campanale (@pcamp96) April 20, 2018

So our amazon delivery driver has been in the same spot on the tracking map for 2+ hours. How do you make sure someone is safe while also clarifying if my package is getting delivered on time?…. ???? — Katelyn Perkins (@kayperk_) April 18, 2018

i stalk my amazon delivery driver like a crazy ex girlfriend. watching everywhere he goes on the map and shit like WHY ARENT YOU HERE YET. — mami ???? (@mamideanna) April 13, 2018

I just discovered I can stalk my Amazon delivery driver with my same day package on Amazon with a live tracking map. I don't know how I feel about this and yet I'm watching. — JediFarfy (@jedifarfy) April 8, 2018

so I got amazon prime and the fact that I can track my delivery person on a little map is just… it's too much information. I've been refreshing it for the past half hour, just… watching…. — kitaa ???? (@nyaasumog) April 7, 2018