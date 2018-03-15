Amazon just accidentally revealed its next plan for Whole Foods in a job posting

caption Amazon will start offering pickup service at Whole Foods, according to a job posting. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Amazon said in a job posting that it’s planning to offer a pickup service for Whole Foods groceries and a “marquee” of other retailers.

Whole Foods said it’s looking for a finance manager to help build the business “from scratch.”

Walmart and Kroger, the two leading grocery stores in the US, already offer order pickup at thousands of locations.

But it sounds like Amazon‘s pickup service will differ from those retailers, since it will allow shoppers to order goods from third-party retailers.

Amazon is planning to offer a pickup service for Whole Foods groceries and a “marquee” of other retailers, the company revealed in a recent job posting.

This means that shoppers could soon be able to pick up their Whole Foods groceries, Amazon orders, and, potentially, purchases from other merchants in one location.

In the job posting, Whole Foods said it’s looking for a finance manager to help launch “the Whole-Foods delivery and pick-up service on the ultra-fast Prime Now app and enable our Prime customers to shop from a set of marquee third party retailers.”

The finance manager would partner with the retail leaders and project managers “who are building this new business from scratch,” the posting said. The Puget Sound Business Journal first spotted the job listing.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon recently began offering two-hour grocery delivery from Whole Foods stores through its Prime Now app. The company is still in the process of rolling out the service to all Whole Foods stores.

It makes sense for Amazon to now give shoppers the option of picking up their groceries as well, which cuts out one extra step – and cost – for Amazon.

Walmart and Kroger, the two leading grocery stores in the US, already offer order pickup at thousands of locations.

But it sounds like Amazon’s pickup service will differ from those retailers since it will enable shoppers to order goods from third-party retailers.