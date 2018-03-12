Amazon sponsored Khloe Kardashian’s over-the-top baby shower — and it reveals the retailer’s latest plan for world domination

- Khloe Kardashian threw an over-the-top baby shower over the weekend, sponsored by Amazon.
- Amazon is dominating the online toys and baby product market.
- Toys R Us’ bankruptcy has created a new opportunity for Amazon – and Kardashian’s visibility helps highlight the company’s offerings for other expecting mothers.
Khloe Kardashian’s baby shower had an unlikely touch – a sponsorship deal with Amazon.
Over the weekend, the reality star shared a number of photos from her baby shower on social media. Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby girl in late March or early April.
The over-the-top baby show was sponsored by Amazon, Kardashian said in an Instagram post on Sunday.
“Had the most unbelievable baby shower – we felt so much love!” Kardashian wrote in the caption of a photo with the hashtag “#ad.”
Kardashian continued: “So grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system. And special thank you to @Amazon for helping me bring it all together! … #AllOnAmazon#AmazonBabyRegistry.”
Amazon has been making major investments in the toys and baby products market in recent years.
In 2016, Amazon dominated the online kids’ market with $2.16 billion in online sales, according to data from Ecommercedb.com. For comparison, Walmart had nearly $1.3 billion in online sales, while Toys R Us reported $912 million during the same period.
With Toys R Us considering closing all 800 of its US locations, Amazon has an even bigger opportunity to dominate the toys and baby products market.
Khloe Kardashian and the rest of her famous family could be crucial allies in Amazon’s plan to take over the industry. The Kardashian-Jenner clan dominates social media and reality television, creating endless opportunities for sponsored content.
Here are some more photos from Kardashian’s Amazon-sponsored baby shower:
What a true honor to have been a part of making @khloekardashian Baby Shower dreams come true, No one deserves such a beautiful event to celebrate her new Angel more than her. Khloe is a true example of love, fun and kindness and she will make THE BEST most loving mom in the world – So proud of her – Congratulations babes to you and Tristan-????????????- All made with extra LOVE for you. Thank you ???????????? – The ever talented hard working #TeamLeatham , and all the collaborators and design team – @revelryeventdesign – @mindyweiss – @wildchildparty – ???? @johnandjoseph – Create Beauty, Art and Spread Love !!!
???? Where do I even begin?!?! How do I even begin to give thanks and praise to ALL of the people who took part in helping create the most incredible baby shower? @jeffleatham and his ENTIRE team and @mindyweiss and her ENTIRE team, THANK YOU for creating the most magical memories I get to keep for the rest of my life!!! WOW, is truly all I can say! They say “love is in the details”, I couldn’t agree more! Look at all the LOVE! From my mommy’s hand written Baby Thompson sign to each and every flower placed. Love was involved! I wish I could post every single picture! I’m still dreaming ????