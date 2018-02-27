Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen is dropping after Walgreens has reportedly ended acquisition talks

- source
- Reuters
- Pharmacy giant Walgreens has ended its talks with drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen about a potential acquisition, CNBC reported Tuesday.
- AmerisourceBergen’s stock dropped by as much as 6% on the news.
- AmerisourceBergen is one of three drug distributors that distribute about 90% of the US’s medications to pharmacies and hospitals.
- On February 12, The Wall Street Journal reported Walgreens, which already owns about 26% of the drug distributor, had reportedly approached the company about a potential takeover.
- AmerisourceBergen shares are up about 4% this year, including Tuesday’s losses.
- source
- Markets Insider