Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen is dropping after Walgreens has reportedly ended acquisition talks

By
Lydia Ramsey, Business Insider US
-
Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina

Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina
Reuters

  • Pharmacy giant Walgreens has ended its talks with drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen about a potential acquisition, CNBC reported Tuesday.
  • AmerisourceBergen’s stock dropped by as much as 6% on the news.
  • AmerisourceBergen is one of three drug distributors that distribute about 90% of the US’s medications to pharmacies and hospitals.
  • On February 12, The Wall Street Journal reported Walgreens, which already owns about 26% of the drug distributor, had reportedly approached the company about a potential takeover.
  • AmerisourceBergen shares are up about 4% this year, including Tuesday’s losses.

Markets Insider